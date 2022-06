Bar Ivy, a breezy California-inspired restaurant from the team behind Shaw hotspots Calico and Tiger Fork, soft-opens today in Arlington. Its vibe is more Carmel-by-the-Sea than Clarendon, with a lush, color-splashed indoor bar and bungalow-style dining room. Retractable glass partitions open onto a 125-seat garden patio—one of the biggest in the...