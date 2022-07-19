HBO Max: everything you need to know about the streaming service

Since its launch in 2020, HBO Max has established itself as one of the major streaming services on the market. On one hand, it's HBO. But on the other hand, it's so much more.

HBO Max takes some of the biggest brands under the WarnerMedia umbrella and unites their content in one package, available pretty much everywhere you can find HBO. The service includes the legacy HBO content in addition to all kinds of shows from across the larger WarnerMedia world.

Here's everything you need to know about the HBO Max streaming service.

HBO Max price — how much does it cost?

HBO Max has two subscription plans:

HBO Max ad-free: the ad-free plan costs $14.99 per month (the same as a legacy HBO account). This plan gives you access to any and all content available on HBO Max without ads, as well as all the bells and whistles of the service, including 4K resolution.

the ad-free plan costs $14.99 per month (the same as a legacy HBO account). This plan gives you access to any and all content available on HBO Max without ads, as well as all the bells and whistles of the service, including 4K resolution. HBO Max with ads: HBO Max's ad-supported plan is cheaper at $9.99 per month plan, but there are some key differences to the service. You get the same access to library titles and HBO Max originals but, not only do you have to sit through the commercials, there's also no 4K resolution and no ability to download content to watch offline.

What's the difference between HBO and HBO Max?

HBO, the legendary cable channel that we know and love is still there, the same as it ever was, offering incredible original content paired alongside the best of Hollywood.

Now there's also HBO Max the streaming service, existing side by side with its predecessor. What do you get with HBO Max?

It has everything that's on HBO, plus movies and shows from many of WarnerMedia's other brands, such as TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, classic movies from Turner Classic Movies and even the best kids programming — courtesy of Sesame Street, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and Looney Tunes.

HBO Max also has its own original series that stream exclusively on the streaming service, dubbed as Max Originals.

Can I get HBO Max for free?

Define free. There are a handful of ways that consumers can get access to HBO Max without technically paying extra for the service, but that's not really getting HBO max for free. Here's what you need to know.

Most notably, if you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, then you automatically have access to HBO Max via that deal, signing into the streaming service with your cable package login information.

When HBO Max was first rolled out, AT&T offered the streaming service as complimentary to many of its wireless and internet services. However, that was when AT&T was still the parent company to WarnerMedia and HBO. That is no longer the case and in fact AT&T has started to stop offering HBO Max for free with its top unlimited wireless plans, per Variety . However, AT&T customers that previously received HBO Max for free as part of their plan still have access to it at no additional charge as long as they keep their plan.

Meanwhile, AT&T still plans to offer versions of HBO Max as part of select wireless plans. This includes the ad-supported version of HBO Max with the $60 per month plan of AT&T's Cricket Wireless.

However, consumers can no longer try out HBO Max, as there is no free trial currently available for the streaming service.

Is HBO Max available in the UK?

Although HBO Max is gradually rolling out across the world, sadly the answer is no —HBO Max is not available in the UK, yet.

Most of the must-see shows that you'll find on HBO Max — from The Gilded Age to Euphoria , Winning Time to Succession — are currently available on Sky TV , which has a licensing deal to air HBO's shows. This likely means that HBO Max won’t launch in the UK (or Germany and Italy) until the Sky deal ends in 2025.

What shows are on HBO Max?

As we said, HBO Max is HBO... and then some. There are new movies and shows every month. We have a monthly guide to what's new on HBO Max , to help you keep track of everything that the streaming service has to offer.

The streaming service has HBO originals you've come to know and love, like Westworld and Last Week Tonight, as well as classic shows, like Friends .

There is also a full slate of HBO Max originals . Here's a sampling of these original series available on the streaming service:

What movies are on HBO Max?

HBO Max gets the benefit of the Warner Bros. library, which means a vast array of cinematic goodness is available to stream from the comfort of your own home. After a short pandemic-induced period of releasing movies straight to streaming, Warner has reimposed its theatrical window, meaning new 2022 movies are going to be released exclusively in movie theaters and it will be at least 45 days before they head to VOD or streaming.

That said, 45 days isn't long to wait and WarnerMedia also announced they are producing some movies exclusively for HBO Max. In 2022 already that has included Kimi , Moonshot and The Father of the Bride , as well as upcoming titles like House Party .

Current movies on HBO Max:

Classic movies on HBO Max:

Citizen Kane

Gone With the Wind

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Maltese Falcon

Sleepless in Seattle

Warrior

The Wizard of Oz

How can I watch HBO Max?

HBO Max is available on a variety of devices that allows subscribers to watch on their TV, phone, tablet or computer. Here's a full rundown of what devices support HBO Max:

iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch with iOS 12.2 or newer

Android phones and tablets with Android 5 or newer

Amazon Fire tablets (fourth generation or newer)

PC running Windows 7 or newer

Mac with macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer

Google Chromebooks with Chrome browser version 95 or newer

A web browser (Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari)

Amazon Fire TV with Fire OS 5.1 or newer

Android TV with Android OS 5 or newer

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with latest tvOS software

Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player

LG Smart TV

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Samsung Smart TVs (2016 models or newer)

Spectrum WorldBox (in select areas)

Vizio Smart TVs (2018 models or newer)

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

XClass TV

Xfinity X1 & Flex

Chromecast

AirPlay

Roku

