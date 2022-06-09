Missouri Department of Agriculture seeks input on education

No severe weather expected today, but we are looking at some scattered light rain in northern Missouri that is slowly drifting south. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon either, but the bigger story will be the combination of high heat and humidity making it very uncomfortable to be outdoors. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning and will quickly climb into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values could range anywhere between 100 to 107 degrees during the hottest part of the day. A heat advisory will go in effect from noon until 9:00 pm for areas along and south of 36 Highway. We don’t get much relief from the heat for a while with highs expected to top out in the 90s for at least the next several days. A cold front will push through midweek, but it doesn’t appear to give us much relief either, with the exception of a few showers and storms between Wednesday and Thursday. The upcoming weekend also looks to be hot and humid.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO