ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Department of Agriculture seeks input on education

By Logan Williams
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is partnering with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to seek public comment on the future of agricultural education in Missouri. Both agencies recognize the role agriculture already plays in education, such as Missouri FFA groups and...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Kansans to vote on abortions in the state

The City Union Mission activated their Extreme Warm Weather Procedures to offer relief from excessive and dangerous heat that will stick around the Kansas City metro for several days. |. A 27-year-old man has been charged with nine felonies in relation to a string of arson reports near Polo, Missouri.
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Kansans will get to vote on allowing abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Over the last couple of months, the Kansas City metro has seen several abortion rallies in response to the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion. The leak informed that Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision back in 1973 that protects a woman’s right to an abortion, will likely be overturned. In turn, it would give each state the power to either allow or deny a woman’s choice for an abortion.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Several thousand Evergy customers without power during Monday heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Customers in Kansas and Missouri are facing power outages amid a heat wave in the metro. As of 4:30 Monday afternoon, Evergy is reporting over 10,000 outages in the metro, ranging from the Plaza down to Waldo and over into Leawood and Mission Hills. This outage comes as record heat hits the Kansas City area.
MISSION HILLS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Marion County, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Marion County, MO
Government
KCTV 5

Special Olympics champions return home to Kansas City with dozens of medals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A group of Special Olympians were welcomed back home after spending the last several days representing Missouri in this year’s USA games. This afternoon KCI’s Southwest terminal baggage claim was filled with anxious parents waiting for their Missouri Special Olympians to return home to the Show Me State.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC area gas prices rise almost 20 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices continued their climb this past week, rising by an average of 19.6 cents per gallon. The local average cost for a gallon of gasoline now stands at $4.61. That’s 40 cents lower than the national average, but $1.86 higher than this time last year, according to data compiled from 752 metro gas station by GasBuddy.
TRAFFIC
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Strong storms possible Saturday night

Today is a Storm Track 5 weather alert day with the risk for strong to severe storms possible for some this evening. A few thunderstorms could develop in northwest Missouri closer to 6pm and 7pm with all hazards possible. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats, but...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Stray showers possible Sunday afternoon along with high humidity

No severe weather expected today, but we are looking at some scattered light rain in northern Missouri that is slowly drifting south. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon either, but the bigger story will be the combination of high heat and humidity making it very uncomfortable to be outdoors. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning and will quickly climb into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values could range anywhere between 100 to 107 degrees during the hottest part of the day. A heat advisory will go in effect from noon until 9:00 pm for areas along and south of 36 Highway. We don’t get much relief from the heat for a while with highs expected to top out in the 90s for at least the next several days. A cold front will push through midweek, but it doesn’t appear to give us much relief either, with the exception of a few showers and storms between Wednesday and Thursday. The upcoming weekend also looks to be hot and humid.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy