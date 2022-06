What Peacock's new "Queer as Folk" reboot nails when it comes to painting a picture of the real-life gay culture of New Orleans is that if you want to be part of a vibrant, inclusive, non-Trump supporting scene that's with it enough to understand "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" references, you're gonna have to make it your damn self.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO