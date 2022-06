WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Threats for severe weather come into play mid-week as a powerful cold front tracks through the state mid-week. Showers and storms will move into the area ahead of the front. Temperatures won’t be as hot as Tuesday, but hot enough for storms to thrive off of. Highs are likely in the 80s, with some spots reaching the 90s. Dew points remain quite impressive in the 70s. This indicates there’s enough moisture in the atmosphere, which will work in favor for storm developments.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO