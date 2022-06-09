ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

STL woman spends more than 150 days in hospital with COVID

By adminearly
earlynews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Laquanachae Moore says it could be six months before she finally can speak normally again. “I had a trache in. My voice [isn’t] all the way back yet,” said Moore. The 30-year-old’s raspy voice comes after months of fighting for her life...

earlynews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Beyond the List: Staffing issues 'scary' for St. Louis nursing homes

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis nursing homes can’t find the staff they need to safely operate. Due to staffing shortages, most residents at St. Louis long-term care facilities are not receiving the care they need. This is according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Long Term Care Community Coalition, which published data and analysis of staffing levels at the biggest nursing homes serving the broader St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

The Mobile Manicurist brings her service to help those not able to leave their residence!

ST. LOUIS – In all colors and supplies, no messes will be left lying. You are left with perfectly painted toes and fingers. Let the Mobile Manicurist stop by your home, assisted living facility, or hospital to make sure you still have beautiful nail care. It’s a great service to those who are homebound or need a pick-me-up in the hospital. Wherever you may be, the Mobile Manicurist can stop by. Make an appointment online or give them a call.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
labortribune.com

Cement Masons Local 527 apprentices lend hand to repair steps at St. Louis NECA

TRAINING OPPORTUNITY: When Cement Masons Union Local 527 Apprenticeship Instructor Scott Downs learned that the back steps were deteriorating at the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), he rounded up a group of first-year apprentices and turned the project into a training opportunity. St. Louis NECA gave Downs and his group of apprentices a shout out on Facebook for lending a helping hand at the building located at 3245 Hampton Ave. in St. Louis. Assisting in the project were Cement Mason apprentices (from left) Tim Scheldt, Conner Dunn, Wiley Peyton, Colton David, Donovan Trombley, Anthony Henson, Christian Ramirez-Cortes, Jaime Christian and Instructor Downs. – St. Louis NECA photo.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stl#Hospital#Covid#Asthma#Mercy Hospital South
KMOV

Metro Transit to adjust bus routes for better on-time performance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit will be adjusting multiple bus routes starting Monday to improve on-time performance and to better manage passenger volume. Metro said they will make schedule adjustments to three MetroBus routes:. #58 Chesterfield Valley - Weekday schedule adjustments for westbound afternoon trips to improve on-time...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World

Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy