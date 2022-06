Marlo Hampton is revealing the latest update on where things stand with Porsha Williams. As fans have seen, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and RHOA alum, respectively, have definitely dealt with their fair share of issues in the past which, at one point, prompted Cynthia Bailey to say of their Season 13 drama, "I really don’t know or understand the true dynamic of Marlo’s friendship with Porsha."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO