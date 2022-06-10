ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coronavirus: Nevada unveils self-test vending machines

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrO5b_0g71LcnM00

LAS VEGAS — No chips, candy or soda here: New vending machines in Nevada are offering self-tests for COVID-19.

The tests are courtesy of the Southern Nevada Health District, which installed the machines at the Bonneville Transit Center and at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, KTNV reported.

The tests are free, but a PIN is needed to access them. People who register on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website will be given a PIN that allows access to any of the vending machines and up to five tests per month, KTNV reported.

The Southern Nevada Health District told KLAS that it plans to have a third vending machine for tests available soon.

“Testing is a key tool we have as the pandemic continues and provides people with information they need to protect themselves and their families,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD district health officer, told KLAS.

The vending machines were strategically placed to reach the most people, with approximately 9,000 people using the Bonneville Transit Center daily, a health department spokesperson told KSNV.

San Diego University installed its own COVID-19 testing vending machines on its SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley campuses in August 2021, making them available to any student or employee with a school ID card.

The University of California Los Angeles has also added self-test vending machines to its campus, which can be used by anyone with an active BruinCard, with weekly credits for up to two self-test kits.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

State lawmakers return to capitol for double special session

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma state legislators returned to the state capitol Monday for two special sessions that will take place at the same time. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special session last month asking lawmakers to repeal the state’s portion of the grocery sales tax in addition to reducing the state’s income tax rates. The legislature also called for their own special session to take place at the same time last month that would allow them to control how nearly $79 Million in Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan would be spent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma National Guard hosts deployment ceremony

LEXINGTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma National Guard held a deployment ceremony for members about to head to the Middle East. It was for members of the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 145th Aviation Regiment, and their sister unit, the 169th Aviation Regiment, according to a news release. The ceremony...
LEXINGTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KRMG

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Arizona woman, dog rescued 18 hours after falling into a canal

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Southern Nevada#Ktnv#Pin#Ksnv#San Diego University#Sdsu Imperial Valley
KRMG

Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor who has pushed Donald Trump's election lies, said Monday that he had appointed Trump's former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his own campaign. The lawyer, Jenna Ellis, endorsed Mastriano in the state's contested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's attorney general has asked the state's highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge's rejection of their challenge to the state's lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRMG

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man. Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges,...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
KRMG

Five-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma state park

CADDO COUTNY, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy drowned on Friday near a play area at the Fort Cobb State Park in Caddo County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was with family near the Deer Run playground when he went missing and found in an area of water three-feet deep not moving, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy