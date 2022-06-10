Town of Duck seeks volunteers to help with upcoming Fourth of July Parade

The Dare County Library will host a local history program entitled, “Remembering the Ash Wednesday Storm: 60 Years Later,” at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The hourlong program—which will be presented by Outer Banks History Center Director Samantha Crisp—is the latest in the Dare County Library’s Enrichment Series for Adults and will be held virtually via Zoom.
The Town of Manteo and Roanoke Island Festival Park are celebrating the Fourth of July with an Independence Day concert featuring The Deloreans and the 82nd Airborne Division Band & Chorus. The Independence Day concert is free and open to the public at Roanoke Island Festival Park’s scenic waterfront Pavilion....
The Dare County Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to finalize a contract with Woda Cooper, a developer that plans to develop approximately 100 essential and workforce housing units at two separate sites: the county-owned Bowsertown Road site on Roanoke Island as well as a site in Nags Head that is currently under contract by Woda Cooper.
A 66-year-old male from Buxton died Wednesday afternoon after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. According to a release from the National Park Service, the man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders. The bystanders immediately began CPR efforts. After arriving at...
According to a release from the Town of Manteo, work has resumed at the intersection of Highway 64 and Bowsertown Road at the stoplight as of 9:30 a.m. today, June 16, to complete repairs from a water main leak earlier in the week. Traffic in the northbound lane is being...
A Wilson, North Carolina man was charged with felony cocaine possession on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Department. At approximately 12:34 am, a Deputy working the A-District pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation near the 1700 block of Hwy 158, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
Dick Harper, 85, of Nags Head, NC, died peacefully June 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Chatham County, NC on April 26, 1937 to the late Clara and Wade Harper. Dick attended NC State University and served in the Army. In 1958, he was...
Comments / 0