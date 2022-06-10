Ways to Determine Your Leadership Style; Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality
On this episode of ChedHER: Global VP of LinkedIn Sales Solutions explains how she leads a 1,000+ person team for LinkedIn's $1 billion business, and gives advice for determining your own unique leadership style; Chief Sales Officer at Xometry, joins ChedHER breaks down why women should consider careers in manufacturing, and what opportunities are available for them in this industry; Founder of Pride Live & Stonewall Day, joins ChedHER talks about the mission and story behind Pride Live, and what to expect from this year's Stonewall Day.
