Click here to read the full article. Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £12.1 million ($14.8 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” scored £5.5 million in its third weekend and now has a mighty total of £50 million, jetting towards being one of the highest grossers of the year in the territory. In third place and in its sixth weekend, Disney’s “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” collected £398,401 for a total of £41.5 million. A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” took in £205,252 in fourth position on...

MOVIES ・ 44 MINUTES AGO