Traffic Advisory- Serious Injury Collision

LOCATION: Pleasant Valley Road at Longfellow Way, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: 17-year-old male of Port Hueneme, CA. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a single-vehicle traffic collision in the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Longfellow Way. When EMS personnel arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered that the occupants of the vehicle, identified as a 17-year-old male of Port Hueneme and a 17-year-old male of Oxnard, were trapped inside. Oxnard Fire Department personnel extracted the occupants, who were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with critical injuries.

