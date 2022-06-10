Traffic Advisory- Serious Injury Collision

06.12.2022 | 1:22 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Valley Park Dr and Date St. Officers canvasing the area found at least 12 bullet casings at the reported location. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that at least three...
2 people critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people received critical injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in Oxnard. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 4:50 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road and Longfellow Way [...]
Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision on Bushard Street. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of Brookhurst and Bushard Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene near the Santa Ana River shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports...
Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: A high speed pursuit terminated in a vehicle collision at the 210 Freeway Eastbound 605 transition road at approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday, June 10, in the city of Duarte. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle which San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing...
A power outage may have contributed to a two-car injury accident this week in Garden Grove. According to reports, the crash took place around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue. Police believe that the vehicles collided head-on at an intersection where a power outage shorty before had knocked out street lights and – possibly – traffic signals.
LOCATION: Pleasant Valley Road at Longfellow Way, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: 17-year-old male of Port Hueneme, CA. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a single-vehicle traffic collision in the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Longfellow Way. When EMS personnel arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered that the occupants of the vehicle, identified as a 17-year-old male of Port Hueneme and a 17-year-old male of Oxnard, were trapped inside. Oxnard Fire Department personnel extracted the occupants, who were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with critical injuries.
A Dodge Charger that crashed into a building in Canyon Country burst into flames just after midnight on Sunday, critically injuring several occupants and destroying multiple vehicles. Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle crash into a Dental Center on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen...
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: An unmarked police officer traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway at Culver Boulevard stopped and assisted a motorcyclist who was involved in a traffic collision on Friday afternoon, June 10, in the Los Angeles County city of Culver City. The officer was communicating with...
A rescue dog that was stolen from a facility in Camarillo has died after being found abused and injured on the side of the 101 freeway. Paw Works, a Ventura County animal shelter, said the dog named Pretty Girl was taken during an early morning burglary at its Camarillo facility. It was not long in being found, but in very bad condition.
Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck hit them in the Westlake area. Six of the pedestrians were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the victims refused to receive further medical treatment. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block...
Two people were injured in a head-on crash that shut down Highway 33 into and out of the Ojai Valley for the Thursday morning commute. It happened around 5:50 AM on the 33 near the Edison Curve which is north of Casitas Vista Road and south of Casitas Springs. One...
Lancaster, Calif. – On June 10, 2022, two citations were issued for driving with a suspended/revoked license, six citations for driving without a license at a DUI checkpoint. The DUI checkpoint was held near the intersection of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eight...
LANCASTER – A man in his 20s was killed in Lancaster after his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole, police said Friday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 45500 block of Division Street where they located the victim after the crash, said Sgt. Lee Schriever.
1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Ventura (Ventura, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic collision Thursday morning in Ventura. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 5:51 a.m. on Highway 33 near Casitas Springs [...]
La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Four occupants in a Tesla were trapped after driving off a canyon cliff just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the city of La Cañada Flintridge. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vehicle that missed a turn on...
VAN NUYS – A 31-year-old man was shot dead Saturday during a possibly gang-related shooting at a gas station in Van Nuys, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rene Hernandez of Panorama City, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. Officers dispatched at 1:20 a.m....
