Oxnard, CA

Traffic Advisory- Serious Injury Collision

oxnardpd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers are on scene of a serious injury single vehicle collision that occurred at around 4:50...

www.oxnardpd.org

onscene.tv

Fire Station Struck by Stray Gunfire | Oxnard

06.12.2022 | 1:22 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Valley Park Dr and Date St. Officers canvasing the area found at least 12 bullet casings at the reported location. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that at least three...
OXNARD, CA
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
orangecountytribune.com

Two are injured in GG car crash

A power outage may have contributed to a two-car injury accident this week in Garden Grove. According to reports, the crash took place around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue. Police believe that the vehicles collided head-on at an intersection where a power outage shorty before had knocked out street lights and – possibly – traffic signals.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release – Serious Injury Traffic Collision 6/9/2022

LOCATION: Pleasant Valley Road at Longfellow Way, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: 17-year-old male of Port Hueneme, CA. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a single-vehicle traffic collision in the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Longfellow Way. When EMS personnel arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered that the occupants of the vehicle, identified as a 17-year-old male of Port Hueneme and a 17-year-old male of Oxnard, were trapped inside. Oxnard Fire Department personnel extracted the occupants, who were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with critical injuries.
#N B Terrace Ave
uktimenews.com

Rescue dog found fatally injured on Highway 101 after being robbed at Camarillo facility

A rescue dog that was stolen from a facility in Camarillo has died after being found abused and injured on the side of the 101 freeway. Paw Works, a Ventura County animal shelter, said the dog named Pretty Girl was taken during an early morning burglary at its Camarillo facility. It was not long in being found, but in very bad condition.
uktimenews.com

Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near downtown LA

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck hit them in the Westlake area. Six of the pedestrians were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the victims refused to receive further medical treatment. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block...
WESTLAKE, LA
kvta.com

Head-On Crash Closes Hwy 33 South Of The Ojai Valley

Two people were injured in a head-on crash that shut down Highway 33 into and out of the Ojai Valley for the Thursday morning commute. It happened around 5:50 AM on the 33 near the Edison Curve which is north of Casitas Vista Road and south of Casitas Springs. One...
OJAI, CA
avdailynews.com

LASD DUI Checkpoint results multiple citations in Lancaster

Lancaster, Calif. – On June 10, 2022, two citations were issued for driving with a suspended/revoked license, six citations for driving without a license at a DUI checkpoint. The DUI checkpoint was held near the intersection of Avenue J and Genoa Avenue from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eight...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Killed in Lancaster Motorcycle Crash

LANCASTER – A man in his 20s was killed in Lancaster after his motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole, police said Friday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday to the 45500 block of Division Street where they located the victim after the crash, said Sgt. Lee Schriever.
LANCASTER, CA

