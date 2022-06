The House Jan. 6 Committee will begin a series of prime-time hearings this week, starting on June 9. For the past 11 months, Rep. Liz Cheney has been the face and the voice of the committee. Like the Greek goddess of retribution, Nemesis, she has brought down her hammer on former President Donald Trump and the Trumpified GOP, delivering blows in the form of truth. As the committee accumulated information, it was she who divulged selected segments to the public. She was the face and voice of accountability.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO