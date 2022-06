Florida deputies need the public’s assistance in locating the seventh member of the Haiti delegation to the Special Olympics USA Games reported missing in Osceola last week. According to a media release on Sunday, a seventh missing Haitian soccer player, 25-year-old Louis Wilguens, was last spotted on Saturday, June 11, getting off a bus at the All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista around 4:30 pm. Deputies say he was wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics shirt.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO