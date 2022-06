On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm, Juneteenth will again be celebrated at Collins Park at the Pea Island Cookhouse Museum, located at 622 Sir Walter Raleigh Street in Manteo. Tshombe Selby, a beloved native of Manteo and professional opera singer, will return this year to again sing The Songs of Freedom using the front porch of the museum as his stage. Juneteenth, made a Federal holiday last year, is the oldest known celebration honoring the end of enslavement in the United States. On this day, more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was proclaimed ended in Galveston, Texas. The day is also sometimes called Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO