Changes in areas of the brain associated with emotion have been identified in people with “broken heart syndrome”, according to research.Takotsubo syndrome, as it is formally called, is a sudden form of acute heart failure which is estimated to affect as many as 5,000 people in the UK each year and is mainly seen in post-menopausal women.It can cause the same symptoms as a heart attack, and although the arteries leading to the heart are not blocked, the risk of complications is similar.It is not yet fully understood what causes the condition, but it is usually brought on by emotional...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO