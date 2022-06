MIAMI – Researchers have created a special gel which could be used to help repair damage caused by heart attacks.Mice heart cells were observed still beating and swimming in a gel made from stem cells at the University of Manchester in England. The heart cells were healthy, but researchers believe the stem cell gel could be used to heal damaged heart tissue following a heart attack."Once delivered to the heart, it stayed in the heart, and it remained there for two weeks," said Katharine King from the University of Manchester's Institute for Cardiovascular Sciences. The gel also keeps the regenerating...

