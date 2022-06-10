ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Tre'Davious White ranked eighth-best outside CB by PFF

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Pro Football Focus named Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White as the eighth-best outside cornerback in the NFL in their position-by-position rankings.

While there are seven listed ahead of White, there is good news. The Bills defensive back still lands under the category of a Tier 1 cornerback.

Not all bad right there.

First, here’s the breakdown on White’s game from the football analytics outlet:

White is eying a bounce-back 2022 season after tearing his ACL during Buffalo’s Week 12 Thanksgiving game in 2021. Before his injury, the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder had been nothing but stingy in coverage. He ranks third among qualifying cornerbacks in yards per coverage snap allowed since entering the NFL in 2017 (0.87). White can get overly physical from time to time, but he consistently stays glued to his opposition and doesn’t often let up freebies.

Not only does White land in PFF’s highest level of cornerback, he passes the eye test for everyone in Buffalo. He’s a top defender in the NFL, but we’re basing all that on the past.

The future is now the most important thing.

White has been putting in the work all offseason to return from his knee injury. The Bills are still going to be on pins and needles until White makes his first cuts on his surgically repaired ACL.

Even if White does return and avoids future injury, is he still playing at the same levels as he was before the initial one? We won’t know until we see it happen but everyone in western New York will hope for the best.

For those curious, here’s who ranked ahead of White. He’s in good company:

  • 7. Xavien Howard (Dolphins)
  • 6. Darius Slay (Eagles)
  • 5. Marshon Lattimore (Saints)
  • 4. JC Jackson (Chargers)
  • 3. AJ Terrell (Falcons)
  • 2. Jaire Alexander (Packers)
  • 1. Jalen Ramsey (Rams)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CHICAGO, IL
