ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Shortages prolong some Henrico construction projects

By Special to the Citizen
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZXcw_0g6yyG7w00

(From our TV partner WTVR CBS 6) – Ongoing supply chain issues could soon have major impacts on construction projects in Central Virginia.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 15, 2022

The Henrico Board of Supervisors honors several businesses and enacts a tax-relief ordinance; new state funding designed to support new Richmond-to-Raleigh rail path; Crime Stoppers seeks tips about stolen vehicle in Henrico; Safe Harbor honors a volunteer. Thank you for reading!. If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Bay Journal

Abandoned boats are a growing problem in Virginia waters

Whether lurking as hazards beneath the water’s surface or becoming eyesores as they drift ashore, abandoned boats are a growing problem in Chesapeake Bay waters — especially in Virginia. And they’re not as easy to get out of the water as they were to put in. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Business
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico County, VA
Government
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
rvahub.com

Northside Farmers Market Starts Up on Thursday

I haven’t seen a list of vendors but you can apply or just get a little more information at Northside Food Access. As a way to increase healthy food access in the Northside of Richmond, Virginia, the Northside Food Access Coalition is building a cold storage unit to run a farmers’ market/ community supported agriculture (CSA) hybrid on the Brookland Park Corridor adjacent to Richmond Community High School. The Market will partner with local Virginia farmers to purchase freshly harvested and culturally relevant produce in bulk midweek and provide cold storage to extend produce freshness to be sold on the weekend.
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Was it really ‘all hands on deck’ for rural Virginia?

Last November, the Senate Finance Committee held a retreat in Roanoke. One of the main topics was rural Virginia. The panel heard lots of presentations and saw lots of charts and graphs, few of them the sorts of things you’ll see chatted up at a local chamber of commerce meeting. All in all, it was a pretty dreary session, and not just because winter was setting in outside. There was talk about localities that qualified not simply as officially “distressed,” but “doubly distressed.” There were references to localities that don’t have economic development offices. There were figures about how North Carolina has been spending 16 times more than Virginia each year on site development.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

School divisions dealing with high gas prices

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Everyone is taking a hit from the high gas prices, including school districts trying to keep their school buses filled up. Even though some school systems, like Henrico County Public Schools, don’t get fuel for their buses through regular gas stations like Sheetz or Wawa, they still feel the impacts of high gas prices.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance
virginiaviews.com

Cannabis dispensary sprouting in old Burger King near Southpark Mall

The region’s medical marijuana provider has lined up its latest retail location. Green Leaf Medical (stylized “gLeaf”) plans to open a satellite cannabis dispensary in a shuttered Burger King at 401 Southpark Blvd. near Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. Green Leaf Medical President Phil Goldberg said Monday...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC12

Virginia ABC sells former warehouse to VCU to create athletic village

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC recently sold its former central office and warehouse facilities to Virginia Commonwealth University. The 20-acre site near The Diamond sold for $16 million. The deal closed on Friday, June 10, according to Virginia ABC. Now, on top of other properties already purchased, VCU has...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth...
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Emergency SNAP allotments approved for Virginia through June

(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamp benefits will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through June, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Virginia’s SNAP program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month,” the VDSS...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy