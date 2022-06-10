ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

SWAT Team Called to Arrest Youngsville Man Accused of Impersonating a Lafayette Police Officer

By Brandon Comeaux
 3 days ago
Brandon Comeaux

Impersonating a police officer is a very serious offense. It carries a felony charge with up to two years in prison, is added to your pemanent criminal record, and can follow you into future employment or school opportunities, according to attorneycarl.com.

This is what 57-year-old Brad Schexnayder of Youngsville faces after he allegedly punched someone while allegedly identifying himself as a "Lafayette Police Officer."

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, June 7th on the 1500 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway near the airport.

Google Maps

According to a press release, Schexnayder drove his vehicle recklessly, abruptly stopping in front of an 18-wheeler that was traveling northbound. Officers say Schexnayder - dressed in a uniform that resembles a police uniform - got out of his vehicle pretending to be a local police officer, ordered the victim out of his 18-wheeler, then allegedly punched the victim in the face with a closed fist before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

Brad Schexnayder, mugshot from LPSO

Two days later, investigators were able to track Schexnayder down at his home in Youngsville. Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team assisted investigators in taking Schexnayder into custody, after a brief standoff.

Investigators say Schexnayder works for a local private security company, not as a police officer.

Lafayette-Parish-Correctional-Center KPEL

Schexnayder has been charged with:

  • Impersonation of a Police Officer
  • Simple Battery
  • Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His bond has been set for $6,500.00.

ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

