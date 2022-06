The Doobie Brothers resumed their 50th anniversary tour with a performance in Bristow, Va. on Friday (June 10). The evening kicked off with "Nobody," the first single from the band's 1971 self-titled debut album. It was followed by "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While),” the Motown tune the Doobies covered and released in 1975, scoring a hit in the process. Other highlights of the set included such classic tracks as "Minute by Minute," "Jesus Is Just Alright" and "What a Fool Believes." After briefly departing the stage, the band returned for a triumphant three song encore, featuring "Black Water," "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Listen to the Music."

BRISTOW, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO