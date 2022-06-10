ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup Continues To Grow

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Ridge Rock Festival has revealed 16 additional acts which will be performing at the event's second run this fall at the Virginia...

www.1029thebuzz.com

WFXR

Roanoke Valley motorcycle group rides for charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday. The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, which includes Carilion Clinic. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park. Fundraising efforts […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Space Rabbit Coffee Company

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve spent enough money on coffee, might as well see if I can sell it,” joked Space Rabbit Coffee Company owner Tanner Ratcliffe. He was a career nurse. “I used to work at Roanoke Memorial,” said Ratcliffe. After he left Roanoke Memorial,...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Valley will experience strange weather patterns during the next week

Star City residents will be in for a hot, sticky, stormy seven days. Weather reports from WSLS 10 News indicate that the Roanoke Valley will be experiencing some strange weather patterns during the next week. It's not anything that we have not been through before but it's always good to be able to prepare in advance. Beginning on Saturday there will be an upper-level disturbance, that approaches from the west and will bring showers and storms. Like earlier in the week the precipitation will be random and not rain all day. Some areas might be missed altogether but most locations will get at least a little precipitation with possible heavier downpours. The good news is there are not expected to be any torrential downpours.
ROANOKE, VA
InspireMore

“Wherever Zane Is, Anna’s There Too.” Teens With Down Syndrome Crowned Prom Royalty.

Teenagers often get a bad rap, but sometimes they’re so kind and and considerate it takes our breath away. This year’s graduating class at Jefferson Forest High School in Virginia is a prime example. For the past few weeks, the seniors have been quietly orchestrating a delightful surprise for senior Zane Wales and his long-time girlfriend, junior Anna Anderson, who both have Down syndrome.
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Danville crowd-funder for “great ideas”

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville has announce the start of a new quarterly program called Start-Up Slam, adding to its existing slate of programming to support new and existing businesses. Watch the video for a preview of the event. The first Start-Up Slam is scheduled...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Local animal shelters at maximum capacity, holding adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care are holding an adoption event on June 11th, as both organizations say they are at full capacity and can’t take in more animals. The event will feature discounted adoption fees and both organizations will be...
chathamstartribune.com

Piedmont Triad Visitor Center in Pelham offers more than just directions

Jillian Medlin has literature up to date and welcomes the community to come by and enjoy the trail and barbecue area. If you haven't stopped by the Piedmont Triad Visitor Center in Pelham recently, put this beautiful place on your bucket list. It has spacious, well-kept grounds perfect for walking, having a picnic, or just plain relaxing. The building features a renovated set of restrooms that appear to have nonstop visitors traveling along U.S. 29.
PELHAM, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rocky Mount, VA

Established in 1786, Rocky Mount is the county seat of Franklin County, Virginia. It has a population of around 5,000 people. It's hard to say no to a tourist location that provides fresh air, excitement, and indoor and outdoor entertainment. Rocky Mount is a beautiful spot to enjoy the small-town...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
dailypaws.com

Volunteer Firefighters Make Treacherous Swim in Swift-Moving Water To Save Stranded Dog

When you're stranded in the middle of a river and can't get yourself out, there's one group of people you can always count on: firefighters. That's exactly the scenario that played out June 1 for poor Bear, an 11-year-old boi from Glasgow, Va., who was out playing in the park with his human, Barbara Debevoise. That's when Bear decided to take a dip in the nearby Maury River.
GLASGOW, VA
WSLS

Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Padgett, Terri McAlister

Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Record heat ahead; derecho risk

Into Sunday night, a few showers or thunderstorms could still linger into the early-evening hours but overnight, we should be mostly dry under variably cloudy skies. Lows will likely drop back into the mid and upper 60s for most, though the Danville area might see lows drop back into the lower 70s.
DANVILLE, VA
thetrek.co

Hiker Struck by Lightning Near Blue Ridge Parkway, VA

A man from Norfolk, VA was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by lightning while hiking Sharp Top, a mountain on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bedford, VA. Units from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, hiking in with medical supplies and a wheeled litter to evacuate the hiker.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Look out! Big-league heat on tap after the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Ever since our mid-week storm system, it’s been nice to see a break in the humidity. That’s something that will continue through Friday. High temperatures will manage to reach the 70s and 80s once again, as clouds gradually increase later in the day. This...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Franklin County Court Days kicking off this weekend

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — This weekend will bring a bunch of festival fun to Rocky Mount. From concerts to contests and everything in between, there’s so much to do at Franklin County Court Days! Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director with the Town of Rocky Mount, stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to […]
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Alert: Draper Landing In Eden, North Carolina Is Temporarily Closed In Rockingham County

This announcement is from the Eden police department: “On Sunday, June 12, 2022 officers with Eden Police Department were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river. Once on scene officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a Kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll, backwards, over him and into the river. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.”
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC

