Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup Continues To Grow

Star City residents will be in for a hot, sticky, stormy seven days. Weather reports from WSLS 10 News indicate that the Roanoke Valley will be experiencing some strange weather patterns during the next week. It's not anything that we have not been through before but it's always good to be able to prepare in advance. Beginning on Saturday there will be an upper-level disturbance, that approaches from the west and will bring showers and storms. Like earlier in the week the precipitation will be random and not rain all day. Some areas might be missed altogether but most locations will get at least a little precipitation with possible heavier downpours. The good news is there are not expected to be any torrential downpours.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO