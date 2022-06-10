ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I'm a celebrity stylist. Here are 8 trends you'll see everywhere this season.

By Sandra Okerulu
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sK0k_0g6ycOGI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAuBY_0g6ycOGI00
Shorts and dresses are summer staples.

Sandra Okerulu

  • As a professional celebrity stylist , I know the trends and styles to watch out for this summer.
  • Dresses and shorts are timeless summer staples that come in a range of fashions.
  • Colorful bags, shoes, and glasses can tie together and elevate your seasonal looks.
Look for dresses that give you a feel-good moment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7v4C_0g6ycOGI00
A variety of dresses are trending this summer.

Sandra Okerulu

I'm a huge fan of dresses, as I can wear different styles to fit a variety of events.

Particularly, I've been digging my flounce puff-sleeve baby-doll dress by Selkie . Though I also love pieces that take you back to the 1990s, like my Shein slip, Fila tube-top dress, and Terez ribbed bodycon number.

Dresses like these need little to no styling, just pair them with your shoe of choice.

Elevate your denim with ruffles and fringe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0brK_0g6ycOGI00
I love how my fringe jeans elevate my outfits.

Sandra Okerulu

Liven your denim looks this summer.

You want denim that helps you tell a story. A funky number — like these 1 of 1's by Jolie jeans that feel like dress pants — can boost your mood and summer plans.

The fringe and color make this style fit a number of occasions.

Shorts with vibrant colors, daring patterns, and unique fabrics can be a fun choice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcOmy_0g6ycOGI00
You can opt for leather or bike shorts.

Sandra Okerulu

Shorts are a summer staple , and there are so many styles to choose from that unapologetically and proudly show off your legs.

Neutral silk bottoms can be dressed up or down. And you can still wear leather shorts during the summer, especially colorful ones.

Biker shorts are a more conservative option. I dress up my favorite Terez pair with a white button-down and different-colored strappy sandals.

Feel young again by adding skorts to your rotation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGdIp_0g6ycOGI00
Skorts are fashionable and functional.

Sandra Okerulu

Adult skorts are back, giving us the childhood nostalgia we all need.

This style easily looks effortless since it's professional in the front and a party in the back.

You can also dress it up or down. I'll wear my pair with a sparkly top for extra texture and my Arch mules.

Opt for shoes with lots of character and style.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HAmr_0g6ycOGI00
Mules are a versatile footwear option.

Sandra Okerulu

Shoes are an important summer purchase . The right pair will pull your whole outfit together, from vacation fits to upscale looks for a rooftop event.

I currently love shoes with lots of character and texture, like my Kandee strap sandals with ruffles around the toes and copper-gold metallic accents.

Additionally, a textured mule will still be trendy beyond the summer.

A waist bag and mini tote are the perfect purses for the season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpPZh_0g6ycOGI00
I love my orange Call Me Sparkle tote.

Sandra Okerulu

Trendy bags can tie your summer looks together.

A heavy shoulder purse can be uncomfortable to move around with, but a waist bag — not to be confused with a fanny pack — is both cute and functional. Plus you don't need to dig through it to find your essentials.

Colorful, textured styles are also in, like my blue Hammit bag and my bright Call Me Sparkle Orange Love tote that's tiny but sturdy.

Cool eyewear can serve as both shade and style.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZP63x_0g6ycOGI00
Glasses are a great way to accessorize.

Sandra Okerulu

To block out the sun while looking chic, you need to find the right eyewear.

Bright, translucent frames with a pop of color are the hottest glasses this season.

Some of my go-tos are my Lapima shades and blue and orange translucent Valley Eyewear pairs.

A spring staple, crochet is still trending.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvTTZ_0g6ycOGI00
I love my crochet top and bag.

Sandra Okerulu

Crochet isn't just a hobby — it's the biggest trend of the season, from bags and shoes to glasses and outerwear.

I jumped on the trend a while back with a crochet bag and knit top, which isn't as toasty as it sounds. The style is quite breathable.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stylist#Mini Dress#Dress Pants#Shoes#Fashion
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Flattering Haircut Celebrities Swear By Because It Makes Them Look 10 Years Younger

Some great things just never change— like curtain bangs (whether currently on Kendall Jenner or Hilary Duff or worn as a part of a shag like on Alexa Chung), this type of cut never truly goes out of style. Rather than a risky snip like blunt bangs or going super-short, the beauty of curtain bangs is that they present a myriad of anti-aging benefits for your overall look, and suit virtually any face shape, professional stylists tell us. Read on to learn more about why celebs continue to rock this cut (and why you might want to try it yourself for summer) as well as tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Layered Haircuts Add Years To Your Look

Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of layered haircuts to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Insider

Insider

455K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy