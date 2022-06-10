I'm a celebrity stylist. Here are 8 trends you'll see everywhere this season.

Shorts and dresses are summer staples. Sandra Okerulu

As a professional celebrity stylist , I know the trends and styles to watch out for this summer.

Dresses and shorts are timeless summer staples that come in a range of fashions.

Colorful bags, shoes, and glasses can tie together and elevate your seasonal looks.

A variety of dresses are trending this summer. Sandra Okerulu

Look for dresses that give you a feel-good moment.

I'm a huge fan of dresses, as I can wear different styles to fit a variety of events.

Particularly, I've been digging my flounce puff-sleeve baby-doll dress by Selkie . Though I also love pieces that take you back to the 1990s, like my Shein slip, Fila tube-top dress, and Terez ribbed bodycon number.

Dresses like these need little to no styling, just pair them with your shoe of choice.

I love how my fringe jeans elevate my outfits. Sandra Okerulu

Elevate your denim with ruffles and fringe.

Liven your denim looks this summer.

You want denim that helps you tell a story. A funky number — like these 1 of 1's by Jolie jeans that feel like dress pants — can boost your mood and summer plans.

The fringe and color make this style fit a number of occasions.

You can opt for leather or bike shorts. Sandra Okerulu

Shorts with vibrant colors, daring patterns, and unique fabrics can be a fun choice.

Shorts are a summer staple , and there are so many styles to choose from that unapologetically and proudly show off your legs.

Neutral silk bottoms can be dressed up or down. And you can still wear leather shorts during the summer, especially colorful ones.

Biker shorts are a more conservative option. I dress up my favorite Terez pair with a white button-down and different-colored strappy sandals.

Skorts are fashionable and functional. Sandra Okerulu

Feel young again by adding skorts to your rotation.

Adult skorts are back, giving us the childhood nostalgia we all need.

This style easily looks effortless since it's professional in the front and a party in the back.

You can also dress it up or down. I'll wear my pair with a sparkly top for extra texture and my Arch mules.

Mules are a versatile footwear option. Sandra Okerulu

Opt for shoes with lots of character and style.

Shoes are an important summer purchase . The right pair will pull your whole outfit together, from vacation fits to upscale looks for a rooftop event.

I currently love shoes with lots of character and texture, like my Kandee strap sandals with ruffles around the toes and copper-gold metallic accents.

Additionally, a textured mule will still be trendy beyond the summer.

I love my orange Call Me Sparkle tote. Sandra Okerulu

A waist bag and mini tote are the perfect purses for the season.

Trendy bags can tie your summer looks together.

A heavy shoulder purse can be uncomfortable to move around with, but a waist bag — not to be confused with a fanny pack — is both cute and functional. Plus you don't need to dig through it to find your essentials.

Colorful, textured styles are also in, like my blue Hammit bag and my bright Call Me Sparkle Orange Love tote that's tiny but sturdy.

Glasses are a great way to accessorize. Sandra Okerulu

Cool eyewear can serve as both shade and style.

To block out the sun while looking chic, you need to find the right eyewear.

Bright, translucent frames with a pop of color are the hottest glasses this season.

Some of my go-tos are my Lapima shades and blue and orange translucent Valley Eyewear pairs.

I love my crochet top and bag. Sandra Okerulu

A spring staple, crochet is still trending.

Crochet isn't just a hobby — it's the biggest trend of the season, from bags and shoes to glasses and outerwear.

I jumped on the trend a while back with a crochet bag and knit top, which isn't as toasty as it sounds. The style is quite breathable.