North Manchester, IN

Michael Harford — UPDATED

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael J. Harford, 68, North Manchester, died May 31, 2022, at his home. He was...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Rose Hurlbut

Rose Marie Hurlbut, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born June 15, 1930. She married Marvin Hurlbut on May 8, 1948; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Balmer, Mishawaka; her son, Bob Hurlbut, Mishawaka; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sisters, Marlene (Fred) Matricardi, Phoenix, Ariz. and Joann Burns, Columbia City; and her brother, David Slos, Bremen.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Toni Shafer — UPDATED

Toni Shafer, 70, Akron, formerly of Greenfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home. She was born March 16, 1952. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Denise Yockey

Denise Leanne Yockey, 60, Walkerton, died June 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born June 15, 1961. Denise is survived by her parents, and her brothers, Doug Yockey, Plymouth and Denton (Gina) Yockey, Alexandria, Ky. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WALKERTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

William ‘Mike’ Kelly

William “Mike” Kelly, 71, Winona Lake, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Health Center, Warsaw. Born Sep. 19, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, Mike was the son of William Charles and Henrietta Sarah (Lykins) Kelly. He was united in marriage to MaryAlice (Black) Kelly on Aug. 25, 1973, in Lakeland, Fla.
WINONA LAKE, IN
North Manchester, IN
Obituaries
City
North Manchester, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Utah State
inkfreenews.com

Cathy Hanft — PENDING

Cathy Hanft, 54, Warsaw, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pretichie ‘Pat’ Wine

Pretichie L. “Pat” Wine, 60, Huntington, died at 1:53 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 15, 1961. She is survived by her son, Michael L. Kelly, Huntington; brothers and sister, Tim (Vickie) Creech, Huntington, Jerry (Wendy) Kelly, Silver Lake, James Kelly and Ulyce (Arthur Skiles) Kelly, both of Huntington and Robin (Keith) Stout, Wabash.
HUNTINGTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Carlson

Dennis E. Carlson, 74, Rochester, died at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. He was born Sep. 14, 1947. He married Mary Neves on July 2, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by sons, Shawn (Paula) Carlson Sr., Silver Lake, Nelson (Tracy) Carlson, Elwood...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harold ‘Dave’ Waldrop — UPDATE

Harold D. “Dave” Waldrop, 72, Syracuse, died at 4:40 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, to Garfield James and Cleo Emily (Kennedy) Waldrop. He graduated in 1968 from Goshen High School, Goshen, received his Associate’s Degree from...
SYRACUSE, IN
#Manchester
inkfreenews.com

Mary Stogsdill

Mary Jane Stogsdill, 89, Peru, died at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born Oct. 26, 1932. She married Claude Stogsdill on Aug. 17, 1951; he preceded her in death. Survivors include four sons, Donald Stogsdill, Tippecanoe, Kerry (Dana) Stogsdill, Warsaw, Douglas (Vickey) Stogsdill, Peru and David Stogsdill, Greenwood; two daughters, Sheryl Spurrier (Rene Bloom Jr.), South Bend and Teresa Mitchell, Indianapolis; a brother, Roger (Nancy) Martin, Windcrest, Texas; two sisters, Judith Durbin and Linda (Robert) Tirpak, both of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Valeria Martin, Linda Martin and Nancy Born Martin, all of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; 24 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
PERU, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jessie Beverly — PENDING

Jessie J. Beverly, 31, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kyler Klein

Kyler Michael Klein, 25, Nappanee, died at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born June 11, 1996. He is survived by his loving parents, Bob and Shelly Klein, Nappanee; a brother, Colton Klein, Nappanee; a sister, Katie (Antonio) Klein-Lopez, Milford; and grandparents, Gene and Barb Klein, Osceola and David Hill, Mishawaka.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Betty Wright Hamlin

Betty Bell (Butcher) Wright Hamlin, 95, North Manchester, died June 13, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 25, 1926. She married Jack “Bill” Wright on June 6, 1948; he preceded her in death. She later married Donald Hamlin on Sep. 4, 1976; he preceded her in death.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Debra Grunawalt-Mullins

Debra Lynn Grunawalt-Mullins, 65, Churubusco, died at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 26, 1957. She is survived by her son, Travis (Heather Civiletto) Grunawalt, Fort Wayne; companion, Mike Strifler, Churubusco; step-children, Dureen (Jason) Jackson, Keokuk, Iowa and Christopher Strifler, Washington; two grandchildren; and siblings, Johneine (Todd) Clingerman and Jeff Mullins, both of Columbia City.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Noah Martin

Noah Martin 78, Goshen, died at 5:44 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 7, 1943. He married Lucile Martin on Jan. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Kenton (Maryann) Martin, Spencer, Tenn., Charlotte (Everett) Martin, Goshen and Juliana (Eli) Sauder, Bowmansville, Penn.; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Melvin Martin and Abraham (Edith) Martin, both of Wakarusa.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lottie Bammerlin

Lottie Colleen (Lipply) Bammerlin, 79, Akron, died June 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 28, 1942. She married Paul Bammerlin on Aug. 2, 1964; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Wayne) Landis, Mentone and Betsy (Andy) Weaver, Claypool; four...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Tamara Gatchel

Tamara L. Gatchel, 52, Wabash, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. She was born March 28, 1970. She married Gregory Gatchel on Jan. 30, 1999; he survives. She is survived by three sons, Shawn Gatchel, Jack Gatchel and Layne Gatchel, all of Wabash; three daughters, Ashley (Brad) Ellis, Fort Wayne, Rachel Gatchel, Wabash and Sarah Gatche, Wabash; five grandchildren; one sister, Christina (James) Wadkins, Warsaw; and mother-in-law, Mary Gatchel.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ralph Nuttle

Ralph E. Nuttle, 84, Wabash, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor East, Wabash. He was born July 23, 1937. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rhea Ann Morris

Rhea Ann Morris, 71, Syracuse, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born May 28, 1951, in LaGrange, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille (DePew) Wysong On Sep. 15, 1967, she married Kenneth Lee Morris. She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Kenneth Lee...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Vera Morehouse

Vera M. (Dunwiddie) Morehouse, 99, Milford, died in her sleep at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare, Goshen. Vera was born Oct. 18, 1922, in Bluffton, to Henry H. and Grace (Dyson) Dunwiddie. Her greatest memory was that her grandparents, Levi and Lydia Dyson, built the round barn on their farm. In 1940, she graduated from Bluffton High School and went on to graduate in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in music and art from Marion College, which later became Indiana Wesleyan University. Vera married Glen Morehouse on April 9, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years together, before he died on Sep.12, 2015.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Smith — PENDING

James Smith, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
WARSAW, IN

