Pocatello, ID

Cutting ISU some slack

By Martin Hackworth
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

The headline popped up about a week ago: “ISU assistant football coach arrested in connection with 2017 Arizona murder.” I immediately sent a text to a friend: “ISU can’t catch a break with a parachute.” As far as I’m concerned, that’s completely true. ISU has a knack for making headlines for...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Idaho State Journal

Inside the Post 4 Runnin' Rebels sizzling offense of late

Brody Burch barely crossed home plate when teammates adorned him with the sport coat. The entire Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels team poured out of the dugout, surrounding home plate for Burch’s return to the spot where he had just hammered a three-run, game-winning home run. Then they slipped the jacket on him. The thing is a spectacle: Navy blue with stickers dotting it like a dalmatian, ranging from logos of Pocatello, Star Wars, fruits, you name it. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sensenbach, Jodi Lyn

Jodi Sensenbach Lyn Sensenbach Jodi Lyn Sensenbach passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jodi was born on January 31, 1961, to Paul N. and Sharon A. Carlsen in Pocatello, ID. Jodi loved being the oldest sister, pancakes at Grandma Elsie's and ice skating. While she was young, Jodi's father Paul, was transferred quite often so the family moved throughout the northwest during grade school and settled in Columbia, Missouri where she graduated from Rock Bridge High in 1979. Upon graduation, the family moved to Bountiful, Utah where she began college at BYU Salt Lake and received her EMT certification, she began working in Salt Lake City as an EMT with Holy Cross Hospital. While in Salt Lake, she met Ken Barrett who also was from Pocatello. Ken and Jodi were married in Pocatello in August 1981. They had two children, Chad (Debbie) and Jason (Justine) Barrett, they were later divorced. She later met Randy Drawe and together had a son, Torey, who was born in Pocatello. After moving to Albuquerque, NM where her father lived, she trained and worked as a nail technician and legal assistant as a single mother to support her three boys. She later met and married Ron Sensenbach and were married in Laughlin, Nevada in May 1999. After a move to Talent, Oregon that summer, the following year they relocated to be closer family in Pocatello. She began working with Farmers Insurance where she worked for 17 years before retiring as an underwriter to be home to care for Ron. Jodi loved spending time with family, trips to the family cabin in Island Park, gardening and trying to keep up with her grandkids. Jodi is survived by her mother, Sharon Gibson; sisters, Chris Carlsen and Amy (David) Alder; sons, Chad (Debbie) Barrett, Jason (Justine) Barrett and Torey (Mychal) Drawe; grandchildren, Jackson, Kaiden, Madison, Reagan, Emma & Everett; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and both sets of grandparents. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho along with her husband. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that have cared for her over the past few years. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

How the Post 4 Runnin' Rebels have gotten off to a scorching start

Something occurred to Nick Sorrell, so he turned to an assistant coach in the Halliwell Park dugout. I don’t think I’ve seen as bad of an at-bat that he had earlier in the game, Sorrell said. The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels skipper was referring to his starting catcher, Martin Serrano, a reliable hitter who had been slumping over the past few games. During Wednesday’s Game 2 against Skyline, it showed...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bison ranch offers wagon rides to educate public about bovines

MCCAMMON — A popular bison ranch is coming up on its fifth year anniversary since its owners migrated from Utah to McCammon to open the range after being asked a pointed question by their son: If you could do anything, no matter the costs, what would you do? For dentist Rob Perkins, the answer needed no thought. He would become a bison rancher. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

High school graduate raises $27,000 for senior project, graduates early

AMERICAN FALLS — At the start of her senior year, Makenzie Smith wanted to build a barn. She wanted it to be her senior project, she wanted it to be located at American Falls High School, and she wanted to donate it to three special people in her life. Yet for Smith and Wyatt Hunt, her senior project partner, the project — which would cost somewhere in the five-digit range — was initially met with strong doubts. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho business Camels R Fun offers the public an up-close interaction with friendly creatures

On June 6, Naomi Wilde perched atop Clyde, gripping his coarse hair as the camel rested on the grass, enjoying the warm sun at Grace Assisted Living in Pocatello. Wilde had requested to ride a camel for her 107th birthday, a request that started out as a light-hearted joke but became possible thanks to Camels R Fun. The business, located just 60 miles north in Ucon, offers the public a chance to rent a camel for parties, parades, celebrations and more and even gives curious...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Low water levels prompt cancelation of fishing trailer event at Blackfoot lake

BLACKFOOT – Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer was scheduled for a fishing event at Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot on June 14. That event has been canceled. Fish have not been stocked at Jensen Grove pond due to low water levels. The trailer event has been moved to Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on June 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dinosaur bones found in Bonneville County belong to T-Rex relative

POCATELLO — Bones found in Bonneville County by an Idaho State University professor belonged to a relative of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. L.J. Krumenacker, an adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU, found a femur bone he says is the oldest Cretaceous-age tyrannosaur bone found in North America, according to a news release from the university.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Policy change means more Idaho families qualify for Head Start

A small change in Head Start policy is going to make a big difference in the lives of hungry Idaho families with babies and young children. The Idaho Head Start Association is forming new partnerships to get the word out and connect families to Head Start’s early childhood services. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on April 21, 2022, that children who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be considered eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Third annual Poky Paddle slated for Friday

POCATELLO — The third annual Poky Paddle will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park in Pocatello. The event will feature a community river float, live music, food trucks, local vendors and a giant slip n’ slide. The Poky Paddle is a way...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho girl reported missing

An Idaho Falls girl has been reported missing. The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is involved in the search for 17-year-old Kiralei "Kira" Lynn Doggett and provided the following information about her. Kiralei was last seen on Thursday evening at the Sonic fast food eatery in Idaho Falls and is believed to be a runaway. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what’s happening to the old Porter’s building in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A new discount grocery store is opening in Idaho Falls soon. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is moving into the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet at 2455 East 25th Street. Independent Owner-Operator Douglas Everett and his team are busy preparing the store for the...

