ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Simon announces multiple new developments

By Released
irei.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon has plans for new developments in growing U.S. markets. In New York the firm plans the fifth phase of expansion at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, located in the Hudson Valley town of Woodbury,...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
jioforme.com

Everything you need to know about Brownstone House

American popular culture has made the already iconic brownstone homes even more famous.You can find these beautiful houses and their typical leaning on all of the TV Sesame street When Sex and the City In a movie like Moonstruck, Breakfast at Tiffanymore. Brownstone is common, New York City Many autonomous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tellerreport.com

Living in New York: Bye

The day before her move, Nua Robinson is wistful. She liked her apartment on New York's Lower East Side, despite some quirks like the "Railroad" layout. This still exists in some of the older buildings in the city - with one room leading directly to the next, like one train carriage to another.
POLITICS
therealdeal.com

Netflix bids on 289-acre land in New Jersey

Netflix is officially in the running for a large tract of land in New Jersey. So is one of New York City’s biggest developers. The streaming giant bid on the so-called “Mega Parcel” in Fort Monmouth on Monday, NJ.com reported. Bidders had until Monday at noon to submit proposals for the 289-acre land, a former Army base made available through the Fort Monmouth Revitalization Authority’s request for offers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Woodbury, NY
New York City, NY
Business
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels
chainstoreage.com

Stop & Shop launches store remodeling program in New York City

Stop & Shop is making a major capital investment in its New York City store portfolio. The company is investing $140 million in a store remodeling program to improve the shopping experience at its NYC stores, with a renewed emphasis on value and a more “culturally relevant” assortment, along with more items locally made in the New York Metro area. The upgrades will take place during the next two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

Construction Continues Around Weehawken Waterfront Recreation & Swimming Complex

Photo Credits: Township of Weehawken Weehawken’s magnificent waterfront swimming pool complex opened to rave reviews last summer amid caution due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Part of the township’s larger $10.5 million waterfront recreation complex overlooking the Manhattan skyline, the swimming complex has four components; a lap pool, regular pool, splash park and wading pool.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed to launch at 3 more stores Wednesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. New Jersey adult recreational weed sales will begin at three Central Jersey stores this week. Stores in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union that currently sell medical marijuana...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
PLANetizen

LaGuardia Airport Redesign Fails To Address Key Concerns

In a piece for Bloomberg CityLab, James S. Russell describes the $8 billion renovation of “America’s most reviled airport,” New York’s LaGuardia. Despite the massive investment in the modernization of the new terminals, the airport is, as Russell writes, “trapped in the husk of its reviled predecessor.” This is because “the ‘new’ LaGuardia’s expansion was constrained on a site that opened to pontooned flying boats and DC-3s in 1939. From the air, it looks like taffy pulled in several directions. Recently constructed buildings and roads had to dodge and weave among the detritus of boneheaded decisions past, including bits of the older terminals that had to remain in service as new ones were constructed.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtonlatest.com

The best art destinations for day trips near New York City this summer

Until 7 November at the Storm King Art Center, 1 Museum Road, New Windsor, New York. The Storm King Art Center in upstate New York has devoted its main seasonal exhibition to the esteemed Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu. The artist has populated a focal point of the sculpture park known as “museum hill” with eight large-scale bronze sculptures, including the anthropomorphic Crocodylus (2020) which fuses a female figure and a crocodile—and appears to survey the park with a kingly quality—and the fountain In Two Canoe (2022) that depicts two figures fusing with the natural environment. The indoor portion of the show features several new sculptures made primarily from raw materials and two films exploring mythological references in Mutu’s practice, titled My Cave Call (2021) and Eat Cake (2013). And as part of its Outlooks programme, an initiative launched to champion the work of emerging and mid-career artists, the centre has commissioned the young Brooklyn-based sculptor Brandon Ndife to create the site-specific work Shade Trees (2022). The work, which is encircled by maple trees, amalgamates several household objects into a pyramidal stack, conceptually referencing city planning studies that have shown a discrepancy between the number of trees planted in affluent and poorer communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. Advance/SILive.com gets action: NYC working to remove nearly 2 dozen abandoned vehicles

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Parking, in one way or another, is a never-ending problem on Staten Island. In New Brighton along Hendricks, Taft, and Benzinger avenues, the problem has been nearly two dozen derelict or abandoned vehicles that one area resident said have been parked in the same spots for weeks. And a few cars have been parked in the same spot for over one year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cititour.com

The Hottest NYC Neighborhood for Food & Drinks Right Now

As New York City emerges from its pandemic slumber, new restaurants and bars are popping up all over the place. At Rockefeller Center, Avra is the latest mega restaurant to emerge along with 53, a new Asian spot by the Altamarea Group. In Hell’s Kitchen, the vibrant Peachy Keen has arrived, along with El Cartel for Colombian and The Molly Pitcher Club for cocktails. At the Seaport, Jean Georges will soon be home to six new restaurants and a sprawling market at The Tin Building. But nowhere is city’s vibe on full display more than at East Broadway near where Canal and Division Streets intersect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vigourtimes.com

San Francisco recalled its DA; who should New York vote out?

San Franciscans finally woke up to the stupidity of their wokeness. This week, they recalled District Attorney Chesa (“I prosecute nobody”) Boudin, on whose watch the city’s crime rate skyrocketed and clusters of predatory “homeless” proliferated. Many of our local political leaders need the mitten,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hudsontv.com

Union City Honors Tony Orlando With Star Dedication at Celia Cruz Park

You all know it. The iconic 1970s hit song Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree. But Tony Orlando and Dawn had many popular hits during the 1970s, including Knock Three Times and Candida. Today, while Orlando no longer performs that often with Dawn, which featured Joyce Vincent Wilson and Telma Hopkins, Orlando mostly performs his 135 annual shows solo, often in Las Vegas. His career has spanned more than 60 years as a singer, songwriter and music producer.
UNION CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy