Jamie Chung Says She Used A Surrogate Because Getting Pregnant Would Hurt Her Career

Related
Jamie Chung says she had her twins via surrogate to protect her career: ‘I was terrified of becoming pregnant’
Jamie Chung has opened up about welcoming her twin sons via surrogate and how she feared getting pregnant would damage her career. The 39-year-old actor discussed her and her husband Bryan Greenberg’s decision to start their family through surrogacy, as their twins were born last October, during a phone interview with Today Parents.Chung said she was concerned that if she got pregnant, she would have to put her career “on hold” and feared that she would be “easily forgotten about” in her field.“I was terrified of becoming pregnant,” she explained. “I was terrified of putting my life on hold for...
Dexter actress Jamie Chung says she chose surrogacy to protect her career
Last fall, actress Jamie Chung and her husband announced they were the proud parents of twin boys. Fans were equally delighted and surprised, as Chung hadn't shared any sort of pregnancy news prior to their arrival. Now Chung, most recognizable from her role in the reboot of Dexter, is opening...
Jamie Foxx Caught Kissing Mystery Woman On A Yacht In Cannes: Photo
Love is in the air … and on the boat … and in the water for Jamie Foxx! The 54-year-old actor was spotted kissing a blonde mystery woman on a private yacht on May 23. The pair were having fun in the sun off the coast of Cannes, France as they packed on the PDA on and off the yacht.
Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere
Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott is a dad after 2 years of infertility struggles
Drew Scott, famous for his hit HGTV show Property Brothers, and his wife, Linda Phan, are now officially parents! They welcomed their first baby together on May 4, and announced the happy news on their podcast At Home. Their son, Parker James Scott, was born on the couple's fourth wedding...
Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa announces she's pregnant less than a year after welcoming twins... but does not disclose who fathered the child
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys less than a year ago. And on Friday Abby took to Instagram to announce she's pregnant for a second time, but she did not disclose who fathered the child. The deejay, 31, shared the news with a reel and a...
Washington Examiner
'Better than that old man': Saudi man proposes to Amber Heard on Instagram
A private Instagram message sent to actress Amber Heard was leaked and translated from Arabic to reveal a marriage proposal. The screengrab recording of the voice message appears to have been leaked by the sender himself, with his dialect seeming to point to Saudi Arabian nationality. This comes days after Heard's verdict was announced, finding that she was partially defamed by ex-husband Johnny Depp, who won all of his defamation claims.
Elle
Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian
On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian buys property next-door amid reports she’s been encouraging Pete Davidson to move
Kim Kardashian already has a huge mansion in Hidden Hills, but she decided to buy the property next door. The home was described as a “fixer-upper” property, but the inside is pretty stunning and shows no signs of wear and tear. Kim definitely wanted the one-acre property...
Engaged! Derek Hough, 37, pops the question to girlfriend Hayley Erbert, 27, after seven years of dating: 'It's only the beginning of forever'
Derek Hough is engaged to his girlfriend Hayley Erbert after seven years of dating. 'It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever,' the Dancing with the Stars champ wrote in an Instagram caption posted on Thursday. In the romantic picture, fellow DWTS pro Hayley, 27, is seen being picked up...
Blamed for tampon shortage, a confused Amy Schumer says, 'I don't even have a uterus'
Tampons are apparently in short supply across the United States. And when the supply chain fails, it looks like it's time to blame comedian Amy Schumer.
Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing
When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Dakota Johnson Leans Lovingly on Boyfriend Chris Martin in Rare Public Appearance
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a cozy day out in New York City. The 32-year-old actress and the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman were spotted taking a romantic stroll around New York City. The couple, who have been linked since 2018, walked arm in arm through the city’s SoHo neighborhood.
Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus
Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo
Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'
Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
Jonathan Scott celebrates birth of brother Drew’s baby boy: ‘I’m gonna spoil you’
Jonathan Scott can't hide his excitement about being a new uncle. The "Property Brothers" star posted a sweet tribute Friday on Instagram to his newborn nephew, Parker. Scott shared a photo of Parker's tiny hand in the hands of his parents, Scott's twin brother (and co-star) Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan, alongside a heartfelt message about how fortunate Parker was to have them for a dad and mom.
NME
Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”
Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club
After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
Woman didn't know she was pregnant with professor's baby until it started kicking
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my early twenties I was friends with a girl named Rachel who was a tall, lithe, beautiful dancer.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 2