New York’s governor signed a package of bills into law on Monday protecting access to abortion in a move to make the state a “safe harbor” for the procedure. “Reproductive rights are human rights, and today we are signing landmark legislation to further protect them and all who wish to access them in New York State,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement. “The women of New York will never be subjected to government mandated pregnancies.”

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO