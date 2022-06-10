ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

MSU Fraternity Members Face Criminal Charges In Pledge’s Death

By Jojo Girard
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 3 days ago
Three members of the Pi Alpha Phi fraternity at Michigan State are facing felony charges after a pledge died last November. Phat Nguyen Died Of Alcohol Poisoning At Frat Welcome Event. Nguyen was found passed out in the basement of the fraternity house with three others, both of whom...

