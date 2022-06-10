Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, June 9, 2022

A 39-year-old Moscow man is in jail for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a handgun. Erik Wessels has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting officers. According to documents in Latah County Second District Court, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Courtney Street. The alleged victims told police that Wessels pointed a handgun at them and threatened to shoot them. Officers had to wrestle Wessels to the ground to bring him into custody. They recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene. Court documents indicate that the neighbors have been in a dispute over the property line.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO