Cookeville, TN

Tennessee Tech professors and students team up to create new textbook

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOKEVILLE – Last year, when Elizabeth Ramsey, assistant professor of human ecology at Tennessee Tech University, and Melinda Swafford, professor emeritus, took a look at the textbooks being used in family and consumer sciences courses, they noticed something concerning. The newest editions of these books had been written in the early...

Student finds confidence, path to ‘dream career’ in Tech’s vehicle engineering program

COOKEVILLE – When Haley Smallwood of Oak Ridge first stepped onto Tennessee Tech University’s campus as a mechanical engineering student, she did so with her dream career in mind: to work on a design team for a high-end automotive company. She was excited to hit the ground running toward this goal with the opportunity of taking a graphics course during her very first semester.
Huddleston announces departure for private sector

COOKEVILLE – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) Upper Cumberland Regional Director Cody Huddleston has announced his return to the private sector June 13, serving as vice president of business development for Veloture Development Group. Huddleston joined ECD in July 2012. Since then, he has been instrumental...
25 Best Things to Do in Murfreesboro, TN

The county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is one of the biggest cities in Tennessee. It has a population of around 136,000. The city is largely known for its historical significance in the events of the American Civil War. Owing to that, this place has some of the finest historical...
Disease affecting cattle found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The state veterinarian is announcing the detection of Theileria orientalis Ikeda in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. Theileria is a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life. The affected herd in Maury County showed signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, ultimately some animals died. Theileria is not a threat to human health. Humans cannot become sick from contact with affected cattle, and consuming meat from affected cattle is safe provided the meat has been cooked to an appropriate temperature. “The Asian long-horned tick is a common vector for this illness,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “Although we have not yet confirmed the presence of ALT in Maury County, we know it’s already taken hold in several other Tennessee counties and will continue to spread. Cattle producers should take steps to protect their herds.” Producers can minimize risk by keeping cattle out of wooded areas and keeping pastures mowed short, particularly pastures that border woods. Producers should also regularly inspect cattle for ticks, use varying types of acaricides (ear tags, pours, back rubbers, etc.), use a clean needle for every injection, and notify a veterinarian if cattle show signs of lethargy or illness. In partnership with the University of Tennessee and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Lab, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is collecting tick and blood samples from cattle to help identify the presence of the Asian long-horned tick and Theileria orientalis Ikeda in Tennessee.
Tennessee Valley Authority Project Draws Pushback From NES, Mayor

Advocacy groups, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the city’s public utility, Nashville Electric Service, have all issued formal statements opposing TVA’s proposed expansion of fossil fuels in Middle Tennessee. Local officials joined Congress, which censured the agency in January, in criticizing TVA for clinging to fossil fuels. Even though TVA is a federal agency, its own timelines disregard Biden administration carbon-reduction goals.
Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group becomes WMC Foundation’s first capital campaign donor

Williamson Medical Center’s longstanding neighbor and community partner Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group has signed on as the Williamson Medical Center Foundation’s first capital campaign corporate donor. The announcement was revealed at April’s WMC groundbreaking and celebration by Caroline Bryan and Vicki McNamara, who serve as co-chairs for the...
Elizabeth Ramsey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve reach and resiliency of The Emergency Food Assistance Program in the state

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, The Emergency Food Assistance Program is a federal program that supplements the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food at no cost. With the benefit of this grant, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Mid-South Food Bank...
Heat Index in the 110's on Tuesday and Wednesday in Rutherford County - Middle Tennessee Electric Suggests turning thermostat to 76-78-degrees

With temperatures in Middle Tennessee continuing to soar into the upper 90s this week and heat index readings Middle Tennessee Electric encourages members to take steps to reduce energy usage and save money on future electric bills. Record high temperatures on Tuesday are expected with a high of 97-degrees. By 7:30 Tuesday morning with humidity at 85% - it made the “Feels Like” rating climb to 89-degrees, even though the actual temperature was at 76-degrees. The heat index on Tuesday is expected to reach a whopping 111-degrees in the Rutherford County area. On Wednesday (06/15/22), the high will be 99. WGNS’ Scott Walker reported…
Cart Mart enters Tennessee with Franklin location

Cart Mart – Nashville, a one-stop shop for all golf cart needs, recently opened in Franklin at 278 Seaboard Lane. The Franklin location offers golf cart sales, service, parts and rentals. It has a large indoor showroom, allowing customers to shop year-round with a first-class sales and service experience. Jim Stennet is the sales manager.
There’s a Fun RC Cola-MoonPie Festival This Weekend in Tennessee

Remember the Pepsi Challenge? Back in the late 70s and early 80s, it "challenged" soda drinkers to a single blind taste test. They would get a cup of Pepsi and a cup of Coca Cola and were then asked to share which was their favorite. According to the results of the Pepsi Challenge and the commercial campaign that followed for years, Pepsi was allegedly more preferred by Americans than the beverage's rival, Coke.
Curious Nashville: How to say ‘Demonbreun’ and 4 other unusual Tennessee pronunciations

If you’re new to Nashville, and no one’s told you yet, let me be the first. That name is not pronounced the way you think. Tennessee has some less-than-intuitive pronunciations that can make transplants easy to spot and directions hard to get. But even if you’re of the rare number that can call themselves Nashville natives, you may know the name but not the story.
TDOT prepares for 2022 Bonnaroo Festival

NASHVILLE – Once again, the city of Manchester will host the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the most popular live music events in the country. Since 2002, the four-day, multi-stage event has featured a diverse assortment of performers and musical styles on a 700-acre Middle Tennessee farm that becomes the temporary home for thousands of people from all over the country. Over 40,000 music lovers are expected to attend the 2022 festival, which runs from Thursday night, June 16, 2022, through Sunday night, June 19, 2022.
A Secret City With a Secret African American History

This article is also a weekly newsletter. Sign up for Race/Related here. When a reported 7,000 African Americans from the Deep South were recruited to work on the Manhattan Project starting in 1942, they knew little except that the positions were well-paid. Drawn by newspaper ads, word of mouth and recruiters subcontracted by the military, the workers arrived by train or bus in a heavily patrolled town outside Knoxville, Tenn. Signage around the plants commanded: “See nothing. Hear nothing. Say nothing.”
Heatstroke Symptoms You Need to Know as Dangerous Heat Hits Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service predicts very hot temperatures this week. As you spend time outdoors, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heatstroke. Too many times people do not realize they are putting themselves at risk when they are spending prolonged time in the heat. Heatstroke is deadly. Below is a list of guidelines from both the Mayo Clinic and American Red Cross to help protect you or someone you love from heatstroke.
