KINGWOOD — Come Celebrate West Virginia 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 18 at the McGrew House in Kingwood. The house will be open for guests to tour and take in various McGrew family and local history displays. Karen Bright and Friends will provide live music on the front porch from 10 a.m.-noon. Also, free birthday cookies will be available. Admission to the House and all exhibits is free. The Gift Shoppe also will be open and will offer West Virginia flags at half price that day.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO