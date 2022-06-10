Miss Iowa Pageant underway in Davenport

== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Algona — 7:30. == AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Seattle — pre-game 8:30, first pitch 9:10. MASON CITY — NIACC has hired a new baseball coach. Josh Merrill was an assistant coach at the University of Southern Indiana this spring and now has been hired to take over the Trojans baseball program. Merrill takes over for interim coach Lincoln Hochmuth, who was the 2022 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference coach of the year, leading NIACC to a 34-19 record. Merrill says in a written statement that with the program’s recent history of success, he’s just looking to enhance that, that it’s not something that needs to be rebuilt or fixed. Before his one season at Southern Indiana, he was an assistant coach at Neosho County Community College in Kansas. Merrill will be the third head coach for the program since Travis Hergert left after the 2019 season.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO