Bartonville Town Update — June 2022

I recently made a social media post that “a new normal” has begun in our house. Yes, it was on Mother’s Day and I was honoring my wife Gretchen and the fact that without her support I would not be writing my first article as Mayor of Highland Village. Actually, it is rather surreal. I know while growing up in Highland Village and attending Marcus High School I did not see myself one day serving as mayor. When Gretchen and I got married and we began thinking of where we wanted to live and raise our family, Highland Village was the place we wanted to be. Since moving back, we have had the privilege of raising our family here and making so many friends. It is because of the support, confidence and hard work of these friends and so many other Highland Village residents that I am afforded the privilege to serve as Mayor of Highland Village for the next two years. I am humbled, grateful, and honored. I have so much excitement moving into this new journey and I promise to work tirelessly every day to live up to the trust that has been invested in me.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO