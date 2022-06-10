ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, TX

Bartonville Town Update — June 2022

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’d like to begin by thanking the residents who voted for me and for giving me this opportunity to serve as mayor. I would also like to welcome Matt Chapman and Keith Crandall to the Town Council. While I have served on the Town Council for many years, I am excited...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2022

Congratulations to all of our Double Oak graduates! We are very proud of you and your accomplishments. Congratulations to Patrick Johnson, Jean Hillyer, and Connie Schoenrade, who were sworn in at the May 16 Town Council meeting to serve two-year terms. A heartfelt thanks to outgoing council members Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, and Billie Garrett for their many years of selfless service to Double Oak.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village City Update — June 2022

I recently made a social media post that “a new normal” has begun in our house. Yes, it was on Mother’s Day and I was honoring my wife Gretchen and the fact that without her support I would not be writing my first article as Mayor of Highland Village. Actually, it is rather surreal. I know while growing up in Highland Village and attending Marcus High School I did not see myself one day serving as mayor. When Gretchen and I got married and we began thinking of where we wanted to live and raise our family, Highland Village was the place we wanted to be. Since moving back, we have had the privilege of raising our family here and making so many friends. It is because of the support, confidence and hard work of these friends and so many other Highland Village residents that I am afforded the privilege to serve as Mayor of Highland Village for the next two years. I am humbled, grateful, and honored. I have so much excitement moving into this new journey and I promise to work tirelessly every day to live up to the trust that has been invested in me.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Bartonville, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get an inside look at the TUPPS Brewery construction site in McKinney

Keith Lewis visits the future home of his brewery at least once per day. The site has the usual components of a construction zone — there are forklifts, piles of materials and the beep-beep-beeps of machines doing their work. But sprinkled around this spot of land in east McKinney are hints at what makes this area special.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — June 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! I want to begin by congratulating the two newly-elected members of Flower Mound Town Council, Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor. Adam was appointed to Place 1 in 2021, and his election win means he will remain in that position for the next three years. Brian Taylor was elected to Place 3, which was left vacant by Ben Bumgarner, and will also serve three years in that position. Congratulations to you both! I look forward to working with you. I also want to thank Ben Bumgarner for his three years on Town Council and for all his work serving the residents of Flower Mound. Best of luck in your future endeavors!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Chapman
virtualbx.com

Jackson-Shaw Announces the Development of Chisholm 20 Business Park on Interstate 20 in Benbrook

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of the 917,374-square-feet business park in the popular South Fort Worth submarket. Image: Jackson-Shaw. Benbrook (Tarrant County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, recently announced Thursday the development of Chisholm 20, a Class A, four-building, 917,374-square-feet business park. Jackson-Shaw...
BENBROOK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Just the Facts — June 2022

With Father’s Day coming this month, it is appropriate to remember the founding fathers of Copper Canyon and their legacy in this town. Copper Canyon came about in April of 1973 when several residents got together and decided to incorporate to protect our town from annexation into larger communities around us. The first Mayor of Copper Canyon was Robert Woodin, and the first Town Council was Robert (Bob) Shackelford, Bill Ferris, Arthur Huston, Paul Vickery, Don Colby, and Betty Harmon (all founding members of Copper Canyon).
COPPER CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Mayor#The Town Council#Trifecta Estates
KXII.com

Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I was at home one morning and was gonna let the dog back in, and so we have a sliding back door, and it was literally just laying right there on my back porch coming towards my door like the dog would,” said Natalie Neff, a Grayson County homeowner.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

From the Firehouse — June 2022

In partnership with the Argyle Police Department, the 2nd Annual Child Safety Fair will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Christian School, 1301 South Hwy 377 in Argyle. This event is *FREE* to our community and information on water safety, gun safety, poison prevention and fire safety will be provided.
ARGYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Dallas Animal Services to present draft plan for coyote management at neighborhood meeting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Animal Services is going to present its draft of the City of Dallas Coyote Management Plan and hear resident feedback on Monday during a District 10 neighborhood meeting. The Coyote Management Plan aims to prevent future human-coyote conflicts while prioritizing human safety, promoting peaceful co-existence when possible and emphasizing humane animal treatment, according to a release from the city. The plan outlines the definition of coyote behavior levels and outlines the city's response for each stage of escalating behavior. The plan is also meant to be used as a tool to educate residents and partners on normal coyote behavior, methods for humanely hazing coyotes, how to avoid unintentional feeding and ways to keep pets safe.  Two future phases will include the introduction of an online reporting form and an interactive map of area sightings. In May, the USDA's Texas Wildlife Services captured and killed three coyotes in the Lake Highlands area, in the wake of an attack on a 2-year-old boy.  
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake Notes — June 2022

Roads are the lifeblood of communities and a key responsibility of every level of government to design, construct and maintain. Doing so in a timely fashion and at a level of construction quality that delivers lasting value in terms of cost and safety is a challenge in any community, but much more so in areas that are changing rapidly.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New COVID-19 cases continue gradual rise in Denton County

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported a slow and steady rise in new COVID-19 cases. Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures are higher now than they were on May 6. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 a month ago, but it has been continually rising since then and is now 115. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 1.5, which is down from last week’s 2.3 but still up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients held steady since last week at 1.7%, up from 0.8% on May 6.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy