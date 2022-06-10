ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

7 WPIAL teams set for PIAA softball semifinals

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgngZ_0g6xhwDw00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Catherine Barie scores against Karns City after she hit a two-run double during PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal softball action on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mars Area High School.

After a strong start in the opening round of the PIAA softball postseason, the wins kept coming for WPIAL teams in the quarterfinals.

Seven teams from District 7 have reached the state softball final four.

Outside of Class A, every classification has a WPIAL softball team into the semifinals, including two district teams in 5A and 2A.

Five WPIAL teams advanced to the PIAA softball finals a year ago.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for Monday’s semifinals.

Class 6A

Seneca Valley vs. Pennsbury at Chambersburg at 2:30 p.m.

Spring-Ford vs. North Penn at Boyertown at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Armstrong vs. Penn-Trafford at Mars at 2 p.m.

Oxford vs. Pittston Area at Patriots Park in Allentown at 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Beaver vs. Clearfield at St. Francis University of Loretto at 2 p.m.

Tunkhannock vs. Villa Joseph Marie at Patriots Park in Allentown at 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Bald Eagle vs. Avonworth at St. Francis University in Loretto at 4:30 p.m.

Palmerton vs. Lewisburg at Central Columbia at 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Laurel vs. Neshannock at Westminster College at 2 p.m.

Conwell-Egan vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Cumberland Valley at 2 p.m.

Class A

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Saegertown at Westminster College at 4 p.m.

Glendale vs. Montgomery at Milesburg Little League Complex at 2 p.m.

Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach steps down after another playoff appearance for Quaker Valley baseball

The big news circulating out of the Quaker Valley baseball program is that veteran coach Dean Owrey has resigned. Owrey was hired in 2018 and served as the Quakers’ field boss for four seasons, including the pandemic-marred 2020 campaign. He led QV to three WPIAL playoff appearances and posted a 29-29 overall record.
LEETSDALE, PA
Tribune-Review

Penguins A to Z: Ty Glover will be a long-term project

With the Penguins’ 2021-22 season coming to a quick ending in the first round of the playoffs, the Tribune-Review will offer Penguins A to Z, a player-by-player look at all 54 individuals signed to an NHL contract — including those whose deals do not begin until the 2022-23 season — with the organization, from mid-level prospect Niclas Almari to top-six winger Jason Zucker.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Twenty valedictorians among USC's graduating class

Twenty valedictorians were among the 324-member graduating Class of 2022 from Upper St. Clair High School. Commencement ceremonies were held June 9 in the high school stadium. Valedictorians were: William Andrew Bacdayan, Bridget Catherine Boal, Phoebe Mei-Yin Chen, Sophie Chuang-Yin Chen, Alyana Sara Childs, Shivani A. Jajoo, Maggie Farrell Lowden, Eden Ma, Molly Catherine Maher, Luka Misic, Kaelyn Grace Moran, Ethan Neal, Dev K. Patel, Victoria Ann Pete, Serena Fair Ploeger, Julia Eve Roeschenthaler, Sujay Shah, Nikhil Evan Shetty, Madeleine Joy Wetzel and Andrew H. White.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
Tribune-Review

