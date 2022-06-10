7 WPIAL teams set for PIAA softball semifinals
After a strong start in the opening round of the PIAA softball postseason, the wins kept coming for WPIAL teams in the quarterfinals.
Seven teams from District 7 have reached the state softball final four.
Outside of Class A, every classification has a WPIAL softball team into the semifinals, including two district teams in 5A and 2A.
Five WPIAL teams advanced to the PIAA softball finals a year ago.
The PIAA has released the sites and times for Monday’s semifinals.
Class 6A
Seneca Valley vs. Pennsbury at Chambersburg at 2:30 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. North Penn at Boyertown at 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Armstrong vs. Penn-Trafford at Mars at 2 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pittston Area at Patriots Park in Allentown at 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Beaver vs. Clearfield at St. Francis University of Loretto at 2 p.m.
Tunkhannock vs. Villa Joseph Marie at Patriots Park in Allentown at 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Bald Eagle vs. Avonworth at St. Francis University in Loretto at 4:30 p.m.
Palmerton vs. Lewisburg at Central Columbia at 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Laurel vs. Neshannock at Westminster College at 2 p.m.
Conwell-Egan vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Cumberland Valley at 2 p.m.
Class A
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Saegertown at Westminster College at 4 p.m.
Glendale vs. Montgomery at Milesburg Little League Complex at 2 p.m.
