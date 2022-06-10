7 WPIAL teams set for PIAA softball semifinals

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Catherine Barie scores against Karns City after she hit a two-run double during PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal softball action on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mars Area High School.

After a strong start in the opening round of the PIAA softball postseason, the wins kept coming for WPIAL teams in the quarterfinals.

Seven teams from District 7 have reached the state softball final four.

Outside of Class A, every classification has a WPIAL softball team into the semifinals, including two district teams in 5A and 2A.

Five WPIAL teams advanced to the PIAA softball finals a year ago.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for Monday’s semifinals.

Class 6A

Seneca Valley vs. Pennsbury at Chambersburg at 2:30 p.m.

Spring-Ford vs. North Penn at Boyertown at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Armstrong vs. Penn-Trafford at Mars at 2 p.m.

Oxford vs. Pittston Area at Patriots Park in Allentown at 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Beaver vs. Clearfield at St. Francis University of Loretto at 2 p.m.

Tunkhannock vs. Villa Joseph Marie at Patriots Park in Allentown at 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Bald Eagle vs. Avonworth at St. Francis University in Loretto at 4:30 p.m.

Palmerton vs. Lewisburg at Central Columbia at 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Laurel vs. Neshannock at Westminster College at 2 p.m.

Conwell-Egan vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Cumberland Valley at 2 p.m.

Class A

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Saegertown at Westminster College at 4 p.m.

Glendale vs. Montgomery at Milesburg Little League Complex at 2 p.m.

