Brooklyn, NY

BP Reynoso wants permanent public plaza on Vanderbilt Avenue open street

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Borough President Antonio Reynoso wants to make the popular Vanderbilt Avenue open street...

New 11th Avenue Luxury Building Opens Housing Lottery

Thanks to record lows of NYC real estate inventory and record-high Manhattan rents, many West Siders are facing increasingly steep rent hikes which can make staying in the neighborhood feel like a pipe dream. But for those anxiously looking ahead to their next lease renewal, there’s a new lottery in town — developers plan to […] The post New 11th Avenue Luxury Building Opens Housing Lottery appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘We Need to Stop This!’ New Cease and Desist Measure Aims to Protect Brooklyn Homeowners From Harassing Prospectors

Thousands of Brooklyn homeowners annually have face repeated—often predatory—solicitation from real estate sellers looking to purchase their homes for cheap and on the fly. To combat the intense inquiries and fraudulent claims these homeowners continue to face, the Department of State has created “cease and desist zones”—areas protected...
BROOKLYN, NY
New bike lane barriers coming to the city this summer

The city is experimenting with new types of bike lane barriers to separate cyclists from traffic ahead of what’s typically a busy summer biking season. It plans to install the materials in five locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. It will also put up a new type of barrier in the Bronx to protect a bus lane there.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hottest NYC Neighborhood for Food & Drinks Right Now

As New York City emerges from its pandemic slumber, new restaurants and bars are popping up all over the place. At Rockefeller Center, Avra is the latest mega restaurant to emerge along with 53, a new Asian spot by the Altamarea Group. In Hell’s Kitchen, the vibrant Peachy Keen has arrived, along with El Cartel for Colombian and The Molly Pitcher Club for cocktails. At the Seaport, Jean Georges will soon be home to six new restaurants and a sprawling market at The Tin Building. But nowhere is city’s vibe on full display more than at East Broadway near where Canal and Division Streets intersect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Japanese Investor Enters US Market

MC Real Estate Partners and Tokyo Trust Capital acquired the 416-unit asset on behalf of the financial institution. MC Real Estate Partners and Tokyo Trust Capital has acquired The View on Nob Hill Apartments, a partially affordable, 416-unit community in Elmsford, N.Y. An Ares Management investment fund sold the Class B asset that was 97 percent occupied at the time of closing.
Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx Tenants Stand United Against Corrupt Landlord in Sweeping Victory

When a Bronx-based landlord purchased a building intending to raise rents, he was met with unexpected opposition. Tenants banded together in a historic move. Five years later, they might be able to purchase their apartments at meager rates. Their extraordinary story began in 2017. The Unexpected Makings of Homeownership: Gentrification...
BRONX, NY
Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday. New Yorker Chris "Goose" Gosling said he was surprised to see people standing on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Storyful.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Top Four Most Common Roaches In New York City

It is no secret that cockroaches tend to be a real problem in big cities, and you would find it difficult to find a bigger city than the Big Apple! But which species are found the most in the city that never sleeps?. This article will talk about the four...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD Helicopter Sends Anxiety Levels Sky High in Hell’s Kitchen

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a — mystery??? Late Thursday evening, when many locals stayed in to watch the much-anticipated January 6 hearings, Hell’s Kitchen residents were baffled by a low-hovering NYPD helicopter over 9th and 10th Avenue. As of today, it remains a mystery, despite 24 hours of concerted investigation by your […] The post NYPD Helicopter Sends Anxiety Levels Sky High in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Video of brazen subway surfers in Brooklyn captured by stunned New Yorkers with camera phones

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Several individuals “surfing” subway cars in Brooklyn on Friday were captured on video by at least two stunned New Yorkers with camera phones. “Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train,” wrote one Twitter user, who posted a video that as of Sunday morning had reached nearly 20,000 retweets and 115,000 likes.
BROOKLYN, NY

