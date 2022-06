OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department used a house located on County Route 20 for training purposes on June 9. According to the department, 22 members attended the training which focused on search and rescue and hose line operations. They were also able to smoke up the house so that members were able to learn and train in realistic conditions so they are better prepared.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO