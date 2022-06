Over this 11-game win streak, the Braves have had some timely home runs. It feels like everyone is hitting, and even guys who have struggled like Adam Duvall are finding green grass. William Contreras and Michael Harris II have been a big part of the resurgence as well. The ball is flying out of the yard, but can everyone in this lineup sustain this strong stretch?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO