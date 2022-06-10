ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., OT Jason Spriggs

By Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and waived defensive end Cullen Wick, the team announced Friday.

Cox was one of the five players who attended the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis. In 26 career games with the Carolina Panthers (2017-2019), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020), Cox has recorded five tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Spriggs was a second-round pick with the Green Bay Packers during the 2016 NFL draft where he spent four seasons. He also spent time with the Chicago Bears (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021).

Wick joined the Colts following the 2022 NFL draft as an undrafted rookie free agent.

