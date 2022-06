In early 2019, after Disney acquired Fox, Marvel regained the film rights to a few notable franchises - those being the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and also Deadpool. Deadpool and its sequel were brilliant, and known for being unabashedly R-rated in basically every way you can think of - it was part of what made the films so different to the many family-friendly superhero movies on the market. For that reason, you can understand why some fans were worried that Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU would see him toned down or changed to fit Disney’s vibe. However, the writers for the third movie have assured us that that isn’t the case.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO