Gabriele Procida, a 6-foot-7 forward from Fortitudo Bologna in Italy, will reportedly remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Procida, who was born in Italy, averaged 6.9 points and three rebounds on 38.3% shooting from 3-point range in 26 games this season. He produced perhaps his best game of the year on Dec. 13, recording a season-high 19 points and seven rebounds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO