Arlington County, VA

BREAKING: Parent worried about active shooter may have brought gun to middle school

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Updated at 2:15 p.m.) A robbery at a convenience store may have led to a panic about an active shooter at a nearby Arlington middle school. It started at the 7-Eleven at 201 S. Glebe Road. Police were dispatched there shortly before 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man with...

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 1

Inside Nova

Relative fearing violence at Arlington middle school arrested after lockdown

An Alexandria man has been arrested after police say he damaged property in an attempt to gain entry into an Arlington middle school during a school lockdown. The suspect, 25-year-old Alexander Sentayhu, had received text messages from a relative inside Thomas Jefferson School saying they were in lockdown. Sentayhu responded to the school "believing there may possibly be an act of violence occurring inside," Arlington County police said in a news release.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

NEW: Man charged with trying to break into middle school during lockdown

A man who allegedly tried to force his way into a locked down middle school after claiming to be armed is facing charges. Alexander Sentayhu, 25, thought there was an active shooter in Thomas Jefferson Middle School after, police say, he received text messages from relatives inside this past Friday afternoon. The school had been secured and locked to the outside due to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store nearby.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man charged after attempting to enter Arlington middle school during lockdown

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Alexandria man has been arrested after damaging property in an attempt to enter Thomas Jefferson Middle School during a school lockdown. Police were dispatched to the report of an assault with injury involving a weapon inside a business in the 200 block of S. Glebe Road on Friday around 12:21 p.m. Officers requested Thomas Jefferson Middle School be placed on a secure status due to its proximity to the business.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
