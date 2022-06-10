UFC 275 weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery: Intensity a theme

SINGAPORE – UFC 275 fighter weigh-ins took place Friday, and after every athlete made weight, the fighters came face-to-face one final time before the big event.

The weigh-ins took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 11 scheduled matchups come face-to-face and view the photo gallery below.