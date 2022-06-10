ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, PA

PIAA releases sites, times for baseball semifinals

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Nate Vargo (left) celebrates with Gianni Magnotti after he scored against West Allegheny during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at W&J.

Five WPIAL teams remain at the midway point of the PIAA baseball postseason.

District 7 is guaranteed to have two teams playing for a state championship at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park next week.

WPIAL teams are set to meet in Class 4A and 2A state semifinals games.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for the semifinals games on Monday.

Class 6A

Cumberland Valley vs. Warwick at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg at 6:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Liberty vs. Hazleton at Creekview Park in Stroudsburg at 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Bethel Park vs. Donegal at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at 4:30 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Selinsgrove at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove at 4 p.m.

Class 4A

West Mifflin vs. Montour at North Allegheny at 3:30 p.m.

Montoursville/Monsignor Bonner winner vs. Holy Ghost Prep at TBD

Class 3A

Central (Martinsburg) vs. Punxsutawney at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer-City at 7 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti vs. Lancaster Catholic at Boyertown at 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Neshannock vs. Burgettstown at North Allegheny at 7 p.m.

Everett vs. Delone Catholic at Greene Township Park in Scotland at 3:30 p.m.

Class A

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Southern Fulton at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson at 2 p.m.

Tri Valley vs. Halifax at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg at 4 p.m.

