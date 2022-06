Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä ends his 19-year tenure with the Minnesota Orchestra this weekend. He took over as music director of the Minnesota Orchestra in 2003, and before long Vänskä told the players he wanted them to be "the best orchestra in the country in four or five years." The orchestra responded with amazing playing, and by 2010 the critic of the New Yorker said they "sounded, to my ears, like the greatest orchestra in the world.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO