Here’s your Portland voting information. Election Day is Tuesday, June 14th, 2022. All polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Return absentee ballots by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. You may deliver absentee ballots to the external ballot box outside of City Hall. Do not take an absentee ballot to your normal polling place.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO