If you've been thinking of taking a big trip, but have been turned off by the high prices of tickets, I have good news. Budget airline Norse Atlantic is offering nonstop flights from Los Angeles' LAX and New York City's JFK airports to Berlin starting at $119 one way. Other airlines are also offering deals for flights to Germany, including Play, and TAP Portugal. These deals were first reported by Scott's Cheap Flights and shared by The Points Guy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO