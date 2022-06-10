ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Boys' Season 4 Fate Revealed at Amazon Prime Video

By Stephen Andrew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys have been eager to know if the show will get a Season 4 at the streaming service, and we now know the show's fate. Deadline reports that Amazon has renewed the raucous comic book series for more episodes. At this time, there...

