ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Shooting Is No Longer Allowed South Of I-84 On Jerome Side Of Canyon

By Courtney
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those who may have missed it, south of I-84 on the Jerome side of the canyon, shooting is no longer permitted. The area used to be open for shooting and recreation, but now it is for recreation only. South of I-84 is where the typical shooting areas were....

983thesnake.com

Comments / 2

Related
98.3 The Snake

A Pair of Dummies Defy Death at Idaho’s Shoshone Falls

A photographer named Cristy Callen took a picture just before the guy dove into the water from the rocks at Shoshone Falls. The water temperature is an icy 62 degrees, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. **********************************************. We generally like to believe first responders race to danger when...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden trucker escapes injury after semi catches fire in Idaho

JEROME, Idaho, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 57-year-old man from North Ogden was able to escape without injury after his semi truck and trailer caught fire near Jerome, Idaho. A statement from the Idaho State Police says the man, whose name was not released, was near Interstate...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
98.3 The Snake

Bruce Willis Backs Away From Idaho Airport Plans

It’s tough to see a good man lose a dream. We got the news a couple of months ago that sometimes Idaho resident and actor Bruce Willis was suffering from an illness that ended his movie career. The actor had long sought to build a private airport in Camas County. He had faced numerous hurdles and some of these appeared quite petty from an outsider’s view.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerome, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Jerome, ID
Crime & Safety
kmvt

B.A.S.E. jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) The B.A.S.E. jumper is a local man in his late 50′s or early 60′s, according to Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. He was airlifted to a hospital in Boise where he remains Friday night.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

WARNING: Throwing Rocks from This Idaho Bridge Will Land You in Jail

There is a picture I remember seeing of a woman who fell from the Empire State Building. I was a little boy and found it very disturbing. When she finally came to a stop atop a parked car, her impact crushed the vehicle. I toured the building twenty years ago and was warned a coin tossed from the upper floors could potentially slice through an innocent person below. If you get caught behaving like an immature idiot, you’ll find yourself in serious trouble.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Motorcyclist Rescued on Ridge Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man had to flown from the top of a remote ridge Sunday near Carey after crashing on his motorcycle. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, rescue crews were called out at around 2 p.m. to Dry Creek Road where the Hailey man lost control and was thrown over his handlebars. The sheriff's office said the crash happened in such a remote rough area that first responders had to be taken in by private vehicles to get to the seriously injured man. The ambualance had to stage about three miles away from the incident. Air. St. Luke's was able to land on the ridge and fly the man to an Idaho Falls hospital.
CAREY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Charged with Murder in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men were arraigned this week in Jerome County court on charges of murder. According to online court documents, Antonio Jacob Gallegos and Reyes Ruben Duran Jr., both in their 20s, were charged this week with murder one and two counts of criminal conspiracy. They were arraigned in Jerome Magistrate Court. Reportedly the charges stem from a homicide investigation in late May. More information to come...
kmvt

Pressure to build new airport mounts

For the first time, the Idaho Coors Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic will be held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Antonio Jacob Gallegos and Reyes Ruben Duran, Jr. both face one count of first degree murder and two counts of criminal conspiracy. B.A.S.E. jumper injured. Updated: 23 hours ago.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Verdict

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man charged with first degree murder in the death of a baby back in 2017 was found guilty following a two week trial. According to online court records, on Wednesday a jury found Joshua Molina guilty of murder one and guilty on two charges of injury to a child; he was originally charged with four counts of injury to a child. Molina was charged in 2017 for the death of 20-month-old Lyryck Jean Altom. This is the second time the case has gone to trial. Sentencing is set for August 29. More information to come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dirt Biking#I 84#The Canyon
98.3 The Snake

Work Starts June 13 on Highway in North Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to get underway on a section of state highway in the north part of Burley next week. The Idaho Transportation Department said crews will begin reconstruction and paving of State Highway 27 on Monday, June 13, from the north side of town to Interstate 84. Work will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with lane restrictions in place. At times the on and off ramps at I-84 will be closed. “Motorists are advised to utilize Exit 201 or Exit 211 for access to Burley during ramp closures,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a statement. “No more than two ramps will be closed at the same time, and closures will not exceed eight days.” Signs will let drivers know when there will be a closure. Work should wrap up by August. This is the beginning of a number of projects funded by a $126 million initiative by the governor and approved by the Legislature.
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman involved in high-speed chase wanted again after escaping from hospital Tuesday

A local fugitive involved in a high-speed chase with Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies through Pocatello and Chubbuck Monday evening is back on the lam after walking away from Portneuf Medical Center Tuesday morning, police say. Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos, 36, of American Falls, was taken into police custody following a high-speed chase that began in the area of North Main and West Greeley streets shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. The...
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Molina found guilty on all charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joshua Molina has been found guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. He had been charged with first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to a death in 2017. He was tried in early 2020 for the crimes. After...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Opposition to Idaho Wind Farms Fierce and Growing

America is said to be a deeply divided country. Want to unite your neighbors? Propose a wind farm in their backyard. I’m telling you, I’ve been on-air in southern Idaho for 7 and a half years and I’ve never seen anything like the opposition to the three proposed turbine farms that would occupy a couple of hundred thousand acres. Joan Hurlock is a concerned citizen of Buhl. The retired Capitol Police Officer came to Idaho from Washington to live out her life in the splendor of the high desert. She's now among the leading voices battling the proposed turbines.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.3 The Snake

Job Opportunity: City of Twin Falls Hiring Lifeguards for Dierkes Lake

The City of Twin Falls is currently looking for lifeguards to work at Dierkes Lake this summer. The City of Twin Falls announced that they are looking for individuals interested in becoming lifeguards at Dierkes Lake this summer. Full-time positions are available and the job pays $11-13 per hour depending on experience. Lifeguard certification isn’t required to apply and if you are chosen you will be provided lifeguard training for free.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Walmart Has Removed Closure Notice

UPDATE: Walmart in Twin Falls has removed the notice that their store is closed. We will update information as it becomes available. The Twin Falls Walmart has temporarily closed down its grocery side of the store. As of right now, Walmart has not made an official statement. The only thing...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Southern Idaho Pride Hosting Free Family Friendly Event In Twin Falls

Southern Idaho Pride 2022 is happening this weekend in Downtown Twin Falls. The free event is family-friendly and everyone is invited. Pride is happening this Saturday, June 11th, from 10 am until 6 pm at Twin Falls City Park. Southern Idaho Pride is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ people in Idaho. Southern Idaho Pride states that they educate, help represent, and celebrate the community year-round.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy