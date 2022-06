Some baseball fans showed up to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional against Notre Dame wearing T-shirts that read “Classless vs. Catholics”. It’s a play on the infamous “Catholics vs. Convicts” mantra that originated in the Notre Dame-Miami football rivalry of the 1980s. It’s also a sign that Vols fans have embraced the “classless” label the fans have been given on social media by opposing fanbases, mostly within the SEC.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO